Just as Greeneville shook off a rough first inning, Ella Moore put her 0-for-3 start in the rearview mirror.
On the first pitch she saw in the seventh inning, Moore crushed the ball over the fence in left field for the winning run. Leah Phillips then retired the side in the bottom of the inning, allowing Greeneville to escape a red-hot South Greene team 5-4 on Thursday.
“I was just wanting a line drive somewhere in the gap, just looking for a base hit,” Moore said of her seventh-inning plate appearance.
She got much more, and the Lady Devils (24-9) have won nine of their last 10 games.
South Greene (15-12), which had won five straight games, seemed destined to make it six when Allison Penley sent a three-run blast over the center-field fence. The home run gave the Lady Rebels a 4-1 lead after one inning.
But Greeneville pitcher Leah Phillips recovered, allowing just two more hits over the final six innings. She struck out two and walked one.
“When she does get the ball hit hard on her, she always battles back,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “I think it lights a little gas underneath her to throw it a little harder and hit her spots a little better, but she settled down, did what she needed to do."
The Lady Devils pulled closer in the third, which began with Kaley Bradley’s solo home run to center. Ashlyn Rachon knocked a two-out single to left, bringing Ansley Collins home to make it 4-3.
Lydia Darnell pulled Greeneville even in the fifth, hammering a one-out solo shot to center.
Kyla Jobe, Lauren Million, Rachon and Bradley recorded two hits apiece, and Madison Carpenter singled. Bradley, Jobe and Rachon all doubled as part of Greeneville’s 11-hit effort.
Bradley’s line-drive double led off the game, and she scored when Darnell reached on a one-out error in center field.
Whitney Casteel began South Greene’s rally with a leadoff single in the bottom half, scoring when Anna Willett lined a base hit to center. Penley hit her home run the next at-bat, scoring Evie Rader and Willett.
Katie Willett singled twice to lead the Lady Rebels. Casteel, Rader, Anna Willett and Penley had one hit apiece.
“Our defense was a little sluggish coming out … I was not happy with it,” Restivo said. “I just told them it needs to be better and we need to be able to back our pitcher up. After I said that, they started to play harder and do the routine stuff they needed to do.”
Lexi Miller went the distance and was tagged with the loss. She struck out two and walked two, and four of Greeneville’s runs were earned.
South Greene got the leadoff runner on base in the fourth and sixth innings, with Kaylee Whitson wearing a pitch and Katie Willett hitting a single. But the Lady Rebels couldn’t capitalize.
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts district rival Happy Valley on Friday. Greeneville hosts South Greene at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardin Park.