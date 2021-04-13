Ella Moore belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Greeneville Lady Devils to an 8-6 softball win over Morristown West at Hardin Park on Monday.
Ansley Collins went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Greeneville, which had seven hits. Kaley Bradley had a hit and an RBI, Laicy Darnell had a hit and an RBI, and Lauren Million had a hit.
Bradley went the distance in the circle. She gave up 10 hits, six runs (four earned), walked four and struck out three.
Kaylee Dyke had a home run and two RBI for Morristown West.
Greeneville will host Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 8 Rogersville 1
The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights won their home opener.
Chuckey-Doak’s first goal came just three minutes into play when Jesus Rojas controlled a loose ball in the penalty area and buried it into the back of the net.
The second goal of the first half came six minutes later when Ryland Grindstaff found Brayden Collins with a through ball and Collins placed it passed the goalie for the 2-0 lead.
The final goal of the first half came in the 27th minute when Collins found Rojas with a cross at the top of the box. Rojas collected the pass and smashed it into the corner for his second goal and a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Knights scored two quick goals back to back. The first came when Jonathan Brenes collected the ball the midfield and carried it to goal where he slotted it past the keeper.
One minute later, Rojas completed his hat trick with an assist from Brenes. In the 41st minute, Rojas got his fourth goal by winning the ball in the midfield and carrying it coast to coast and burying the ball in the corner for a 6-0 lead.
Grindstaff got on the board in the 44th minute when he collected a ball in the penalty area off the corner and buried it in the back of the net.
The Knights’ final goal came in the 50th minute when Grindstaff took the ball off a defender and blasted a shot past the keeper for an 8-0 lead.
The Knights will host Church Hill on Thursday.