MORRISTOWN — Carter Morelock went 3-for-3 with four RBI and went the distance on the mound in an 11-7 win at Lakeway Christian on Wednesday.
In his seven innings, Morelock gave up 13 hits, walked one and struck out four. Six of Lakeway's runs were earned.
North Greene, now 11-2, had 13 hits. Carson Whaley had three hits and an RBI; Brady Harkleroad had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Micah Jones had two hits and an RBI; Jeshua Crawford had a hit and two RBI; Dakota Robbins had a hit and an RBI; and Cayden Foulks had a hit.
North Greene hosts Sullivan East on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
David Crockett 10
Greeneville 9
JONESBOROUGH — Avery Hope singled home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Crockett a walk-off win.
Greeneville cranked out 14 hits. Kaley Bradley was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI; Ella Moore was 3-for-4 with two RBI; Ansley Collins was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Lauren Million had a double and an RBI; Taliana Hernandez and Lydia Darnell each had a hit and an RBI; and Ashlyn Rachon had a hit.
Ashlyn Dulaney, Megan Davis and Sydney Hodges all homered for Crockett.
Greeneville travels to South Greene on Thursday.
Unaka 13
North Greene 3
ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday, Unaka scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the run-rule win.
North Greene's Haley Kirkpatrick was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Chuckey-Doak 8
Claiborne 3
NEW TAZEWELL — On Tuesday, Breanna Roberts went 4-for-4 with an RBI for Chuckey-Doak.
Makayla Ramsey added a hit and two RBI; Shipley and Foulks each had a hit and an RBI; and Hayleigh Taylor had a hit.
Ramsey went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out six.
TENNIS
Devils Split
Greeneville's boys defeated Dobyns-Bennett 6-3, while the Lady Devils fell.
In boys singles, Brayden Kennedy earned a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1; Jackson Weems won 6-1, 4-6 (10-2) at No. 2; Tanner Smith won 1-6, 6-4 (10-8) at No. 4; and Grayson Hite won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.
In boys doubles, Doubles Kennedy and Weems teamed for an 8-2 win at No. 1, while Mason Flaglor and Hite won 8-4 at No. 3.