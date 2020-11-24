South Greene quarterback Luke Myers has been named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, while South Greene’s Shawn Jones has been named Coach of the Year.
South Greene’s Presley Gilliam and Hampton’s Morgan Lyons have been named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
South Greene’s Jay Higgins and Hampton’s Michael Harrison have been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.
Other awards include:
Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Bahn, Happy Valley; Athlete of the Year: Conor Jones, Hampton; Offensive Lineman of the Year: R.D. Ward, Hampton; and Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kamden Richardson, Happy Valley.
1st Team All-Conference
South Greene: Mark Crum, Corey Houser, Preston Bailey, Trevor Heater, Isaac Collins, Alex May, Derek Miller, Logan Wagner, Jalen Ingram, Chandler Fillers
Hampton: Aiden Vines, Caleb McKinney, Doug Tolley, Ryan Crumley, Blake Peavy, McKinley Kuhn, James Tolley, Dylan Trivett
Happy Valley: Andrew Little, Mason Hicks, Eli Ayers, Cayden Campbell, Landon Babb, Peyton Primeau
Cosby: Hunter Workman, Logan Holt, Caleb Lawson, Heriberto Gonzalez, Dominic Cowles
Sullivan North: Tyler Fugate, Tristan Job
2nd Team All-Conference
South Greene: Phillip Blair, Caleb Robinson, Trenton Sailsbury, Grant Freeark, Dakota Seaton
Hampton: Jonny Greenwell, Austin Bentley, Andon Winters, Devin Ward, Nathan Weatherbee, Ashton Hardin
Happy Valley: Gabe Nickles, Alex Lunceford, Timmy Mounts, Bronson Norman
Cosby: Will Fowler, Justin Stewart, Corey Askew, Logan Cline
Sullivan North: Isaiah Pruitt, Eli Kennedy, Brayden Keatron, Landon Roberts, David Howell
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Greene 51
Dobyns-Bennett 43
Kiley Collins scored 15 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead South Greene.
South Greene led 11-6 after one quarter and 24-13 at halftime.
Haley Kells added 11 points and Jayden Merriweather finished with 10 for South Greene. Jordyn Roderick chipped in six points and led the Lady Rebels on the glass with six rebounds.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unicoi 51, South Greene 37
Despite getting 22 points from Jase Roderick, South Greene fell.
Cayden FIllers added six points for South Greene, while Colby Brooks had five.
Jackson Simms scored 15 points for Unicoi.
Unicoi also won the JV game, 44-17.
Will Arrowood scored six points for South Greene. Avery Hatcher and Jace Garland each had nine points for Unicoi.
South Greene 58, Church Hill 39
Roderick pumped in 20 points and Trey Gentry scored 13 to lead South Greene.
Arrowood added nine points for South Greene, while Colby Brooks chipped in eight.
Owen Miller scored 17 points for Unicoi.
Church Hill won the JV game, 42-26, behind 25 points from Colton Miller.
Zachary Mason led South Greene with seven points, and Charlie Lane added five.