South Greene quarterback Luke Myers has been named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, while South Greene's Shawn Jones has been named Coach of the Year.
South Greene's Presley Gilliam and Hampton's Morgan Lyons have been named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
South Greene's Jay Higgins and Hampton's Michael Harrison have been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.
Other awards include:
Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Bahn, Happy Valley; Athlete of the Year: Conor Jones, Hampton; Offensive Lineman of the Year: R.D. Ward, Hampton; and Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kamden Richardson, Happy Valley.
1st Team All-Conference
South Greene: Mark Crum, Corey Houser, Preston Bailey, Trevor Heater, Isaac Collins, Alex May, Derek Miller, Logan Wagner, Jalen Ingram, Chandler Phillers
Hampton: Aiden Vines, Caleb McKinney, Doug Tolley, Ryan Crumley, Blake Peavy, McKinley Kuhn, James Tolley, Dylan Trivett
Happy Valley: Andrew Little, Mason Hicks, Eli Ayers, Cayden Campbell, Landon Babb, Peyton Primeau
Cosby: Hunter Workman, Logan Holt, Caleb Lawson, Heriberto Gonzalez, Dominic Cowles
Sullivan North: Tyler Fugate, Tristan Job
2nd Team All-Conference
South Greene: Phillip Blair, Caleb Robinson, Trenton Sailsbury, Grant Freeark, Dakota Seaton
Hampton: Jonny Greenwell, Austin Bentley, Andon Winters, Devin Ward, Nathan Weatherbee, Ashton Hardin
Happy Valley: Gabe Nickles, Alex Lunceford, Timmy Mounts, Bronson Norman
Cosby: Will Fowler, Justin Stewart, Corey Askew, Logan Cline
Sullivan North: Isaiah Pruitt, Eli Kennedy, Brayden Keatron, Landon Roberts, David Howell
Mountain 6 All-Region Team
The Mountain 6 All-Region awards include:
Academic All Region: Mathew Palazzo, Chuckey-Doak; Carson Culp, North Greene; Darian Rasnick, West Greene.
Coach of the Year: Nathan Medlin, Claiborne
Player of the Year: Storm Livesay, Claiborne
Offensive Player of the Year: Evan Murvin, Chuckey-Doak; Eli Stone-Claiborne.
Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Smith, Unicoi
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Tristan Cowan, Claiborne
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Josiah Church, North Greene; Will Fugate Claiborne.
Specialist of the Year: Blair Shelton, West Greene
Newcomer of the Year: Kendall Barner, Chuckey-Doak; Challen Massengill Claiborne.
Underclassman of the Year: Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi; Colton Robbins, North Greene.
1st Team All-Conference
Chuckey-Doak: Matthew Palazzo, Nathan Norton, Couper Dunbar, Matthew Buch, Nathaniel Love, Hayden Brown, Eli Beddingfield, Adrian Groberg.
West Greene: Allan Vaughn, Dacota Wood, Kenton Cobble, Ethan Turner, Janson Kesterson.
North Greene: Tyler Sanches, Micah Jones, Alex Jones, Eli Reaves.
2nd Team All-Conference
Chuckey-Doak: Collin West, Jay Willett, Conner Lamons, Dillon Shelton, Carlos Dimas.
West Greene: Aaron Waddell, Eli Lawson, Chris Bolton.
North Greene: Jon Harrison, Jonah Dunbar, Brady Harkleroad, Grayson Collins, Chance Campbell.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greeneville 39, Robinson 29
Abby Adkins scored 13 points, Emma Shelton had 12 and Aaliyah Story had 10 for Greeneville.
Greeneville also won the JV game 24-14. Shelton scored eight points and Jordan Swatzell had seven.
Greeneville will host Vance on Monday.
Unicoi County 36
South Greene 31
South Greene's Madison Hensley scored seven points, while Kortnei Bailey, Ryleigh Gregg and Natalie Foshie each had six.
Unicoi also won the JV game 22-21. Foshie led South Greene with 12 points.