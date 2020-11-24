South Greene quarterback Luke Myers has been named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year, while South Greene's Shawn Jones has been named Coach of the Year.

South Greene's Presley Gilliam and Hampton's Morgan Lyons have been named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

South Greene's Jay Higgins and Hampton's Michael Harrison have been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

Other awards include:

Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Bahn, Happy Valley; Athlete of the Year: Conor Jones, Hampton; Offensive Lineman of the Year: R.D. Ward, Hampton; and Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kamden Richardson, Happy Valley.

1st Team All-Conference

South Greene: Mark Crum, Corey Houser, Preston Bailey, Trevor Heater, Isaac Collins, Alex May, Derek Miller, Logan Wagner, Jalen Ingram, Chandler Phillers

Hampton: Aiden Vines, Caleb McKinney, Doug Tolley, Ryan Crumley, Blake Peavy, McKinley Kuhn, James Tolley, Dylan Trivett

Happy Valley: Andrew Little, Mason Hicks, Eli Ayers, Cayden Campbell, Landon Babb, Peyton Primeau

Cosby: Hunter Workman, Logan Holt, Caleb Lawson, Heriberto Gonzalez, Dominic Cowles

Sullivan North: Tyler Fugate, Tristan Job

2nd Team All-Conference

South Greene: Phillip Blair, Caleb Robinson, Trenton Sailsbury, Grant Freeark, Dakota Seaton

Hampton: Jonny Greenwell, Austin Bentley, Andon Winters, Devin Ward, Nathan Weatherbee, Ashton Hardin

Happy Valley: Gabe Nickles, Alex Lunceford, Timmy Mounts, Bronson Norman

Cosby: Will Fowler, Justin Stewart, Corey Askew, Logan Cline

Sullivan North: Isaiah Pruitt, Eli Kennedy, Brayden Keatron, Landon Roberts, David Howell

Mountain 6 All-Region Team

The Mountain 6 All-Region awards include:

Academic All Region: Mathew Palazzo, Chuckey-Doak; Carson Culp, North Greene; Darian Rasnick, West Greene.

Coach of the Year: Nathan Medlin, Claiborne

Player of the Year: Storm Livesay, Claiborne

Offensive Player of the Year: Evan Murvin, Chuckey-Doak; Eli Stone-Claiborne.

Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Smith, Unicoi

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Tristan Cowan, Claiborne

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Josiah Church, North Greene; Will Fugate Claiborne.

Specialist of the Year: Blair Shelton, West Greene

Newcomer of the Year: Kendall Barner, Chuckey-Doak; Challen Massengill Claiborne.

Underclassman of the Year: Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi; Colton Robbins, North Greene.

1st Team All-Conference

Chuckey-Doak: Matthew Palazzo, Nathan Norton, Couper Dunbar, Matthew Buch, Nathaniel Love, Hayden Brown, Eli Beddingfield, Adrian Groberg.

West Greene: Allan Vaughn, Dacota Wood, Kenton Cobble, Ethan Turner, Janson Kesterson.

North Greene: Tyler Sanches, Micah Jones, Alex Jones, Eli Reaves.

2nd Team All-Conference

Chuckey-Doak: Collin West, Jay Willett, Conner Lamons, Dillon Shelton, Carlos Dimas.

West Greene: Aaron Waddell, Eli Lawson, Chris Bolton.

North Greene: Jon Harrison, Jonah Dunbar, Brady Harkleroad, Grayson Collins, Chance Campbell.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greeneville 39, Robinson 29

Abby Adkins scored 13 points, Emma Shelton had 12 and Aaliyah Story had 10 for Greeneville.

Greeneville also won the JV game 24-14. Shelton scored eight points and Jordan Swatzell had seven.

Greeneville will host Vance on Monday.

Unicoi County 36

South Greene 31

South Greene's Madison Hensley scored seven points, while Kortnei Bailey, Ryleigh Gregg and Natalie Foshie each had six.

Unicoi also won the JV game 22-21. Foshie led South Greene with 12 points.

