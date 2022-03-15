MORRISTOWN — Greeneville learned just how mentally tough it’ll need to be for a trip to Murfreesboro this season.
Rallying from a 5-0 deficit, Morristown West pushed across four runs in the sixth inning to upend the Lady Devils 6-5 in Monday’s season opener at J.C. Wild Softball Field.
Two costly errors in the bottom of the sixth inning allowed the Lady Trojans (1-0) to complete their comeback. Mikaela Olodey and Kaylee Dyke had both doubled in the frame, accounting for two of West’s three total hits, to make it a 5-3 game.
Jaelyn McDaniel and Maggie Seals both reached first base on infield fielding errors, which allowed the tying run to come home. Aubrie Messer then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Aviah Bunsic for the winning score.
Briony Bunsic then retired three straight batters, two on strikeouts, to end the game. She walked two and allowed one earned run on five Greeneville hits, while striking out seven.
“(Briony Bunsic) did well to keep us at bay after that second inning, making adjustments that she needed to,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “Outside factors affected us a little bit today. I told the girls they let the fans win the game. We control what’s in between the white lines, and we didn’t do that today. We have to do better on that and have better mental toughness.”
Ansley Collins and Ashlyn Rachon both went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Devils (0-1), with Collins batting in a pair of runs.
Greeneville scored all of its runs in the second inning, starting when Lydia Darnell scored on a throwing error to third base. A West miscue at second base allowed Rachon to score, and Madison Carpenter made it 3-0 when Kaley Bradley sacrificed herself to center field.
Collins then ripped a line-drive triple to left field, scoring Kyla Jobe and Stoan Rader.
Sophomore right-hander Leah Phillips threw 5⅓ innings and took the loss, despite allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out three. Bradley relieved her and retired West’s last two batters.
“Just being in more of those difficult situations where she needs to work herself out, (Phillips) didn’t have much of that last year … that just comes with experience,” Restivo said. “I still think she threw really well. She made the pitches she needed to make.”
Lauren Million singled to round out Greeneville’s five hits.
Greeneville hosts district rival Claiborne at Hardin Park on Monday at 5:30 p.m.