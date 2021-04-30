WEST BABLYLON, N.Y. — Tusculum University bowler Jordan Mundt has been named to the All-East Coast Conference first team.
Mundt, a freshman from Arlington, led the Pioneers in her rookie campaign as TU posted 20 wins including seven over nationally-ranked programs. Tusculum is listed seventh in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association Division II/III Poll.
Mundt has been named to three all-tournament teams this spring, including a runner-up finish at the Railsplitter Classic, third at the Columbia 300 Invitational and fifth at the Stallings Invitational.
She was named ECC Rookie of the Week on two occasions and most recently placed fourth at the ISC Sectional to punch her ticket for the USBC National Championship next week in Michigan.
BASEBALL
McCain, Ford Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Mitch McCain and Bryson Ford have been named to the South Atlantic Conference baseball all-tournament team.
McCain, a graduate student from Lawrenceville, Georgia, pitched four shutout innings to earn the win in Tusculum’s 7-3 victory over Coker in Saturday’s elimination game. He scattered two hits and struck out five to improve to 3-2 on the season and 11-9 for his career.
The All-SAC relief pitcher made 18 appearances while leading the league with eight saves. His eight saves this year are tied for the second-most in a TU single-season. He has a 1.38 earned run average this season where he has pitched 39 innings with 53 strikeouts.
He has 15 career saves which are the fourth-most in program history while his 75 mound appearances are second in the TU record book.
Ford, a graduate student from Knoxville, went 6-for-11 (.545) for the tournament with five RBI. Included in his hit total were a double, one home run with three walks and four stolen bases in Tusculum’s three games.
The two-time All-SAC honoree went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in TU’s tournament opener against Carson-Newman. In that game, he also posted a pair of stolen bases. In the Pioneers’ 7-3 win over Coker, Ford had two more stolen bases, along with a hit and a RBI. He closed out the tournament with two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases against Newberry.
On the season, Ford has a .345 batting average and leads the nation with 60 runs scored and is tops in the league with his 23 stolen bases. He also has a team-best 14 doubles with two triples, six home runs and 45 RBI.
Tusculum went 1-2 in the SAC Tournament to move its record to 30-11 overall. The Pioneers finished runner-up in the SAC standings while hits 25-7 league mark was the highest league win-tally in school history. TU is ranked 14th in the Collegiate Baseball News Division II Poll.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University softball’s Emily Sappington highlighted the Pioneers’ five selections to the South Atlantic Conference Championship all-tournament team for their performances last weekend. The left-handed pitcher collected most valuable player laurels, leading the charge in the program’s first tournament title.
The 11-member team was voted upon by the participating coaches. Sappington received the most votes, thus the MVP honor. Joining the sophomore are four teammates: Chloe Freischmidt, Anna Alloway, Alexis Grampp, and Claire Smeltzer.
Sappington, an Ashburn, Virginia, native, earned all three victories for TU in the circle on an even 2.00 earned-run average. She pitched 21.0 innings with 23 strikeouts, allowed six earned runs and walked a pair. Of the 13 hits relented, only three went for extra bases.
Sappington shut out the seventh-ranked team in the nation in the championship game, holding Lincoln Memorial to only three hits. At the plate, she notched four hits, three RBI, two runs scored, and her second collegiate home run.
Freischmidt, a Naples, Florida, resident, finished with a team-best .545 batting average and 1.182 slugging percentage. The catcher went 6-for-11 at the plate with a walk, double, two homers, three runs scored, and six RBI. One of the junior’s home runs went as a grand slam in the opening game against Catawba.
Alloway, by way of Louisville, was an even .500 at the plate and slugged double that. The outfielder collected seven RBI, six hits, four runs scored, and two home runs. In the 2-1 semifinal win over Anderson, Alloway batted both runs in via a single and the sacrifice fly. She also hit both of her homers against the Railsplitters in her final game at Red Edmonds Field.
Grampp, a graduate student from Harrison, recorded five hits, five RBI, three runs scored, two home runs, and a stolen base in 13 at-bats. Each of the shortstop’s homers were with a runner of base and one of her singles was with a runner in scoring position.
Smeltzer, from Smithfield, Va., notched five hits in the tournament with three going for doubles, one in each contest. The freshman outfielder also walked, scored a run, and is credited with one RBI. Smeltzer was the driving force in the game against Anderson, finishing 3-for-3 with her spot in the batting order scoring both runs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Car Wash Set
The Tusculum University women’s soccer team will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at Advance Auto Parts (1290 East Andrew Johnson Highway).
Car washes are free, but donations will be accepted with all proceeds going toward the Tusculum women’s soccer program.
For more information, contact coach Mike Joy at 423-636-7321 or by email at mjoy@tusculum.edu.