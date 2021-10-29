MOSHEIM — Brasen Murvin’s older brother toughened him up for nights like Friday.
Evan had to be proud of this effort. In this case, it was Brasen dishing out the punishment on the ground. He rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns at Jim Sauceman Field, leading Chuckey-Doak to a 32-16 triumph at West Greene. The win clinched the No. 2 spot in Region 1-3A and a first-round home playoff game for the Black Knights, while West Greene finished third.
“When we were younger, Evan would always bulldoze through me when we’d play outside,” Brasen said. “It definitely helped out quite a bit for him to beat me up all the time.”
But even Murvin didn’t expect to reach the end zone as quickly as he did. On Chuckey-Doak’s second play, he took a handoff right and broke free down the visitors sideline for a 95-yard touchdown four minutes into the contest.
“It took the energy out of me,” Murvin said. “It took a lot of broken tackles to get there. The linemen did perfect blocking on that.”
He carried six times on the Black Knights’ next possession, the last going 10 yards up the middle for a 14-6 lead. Jaylen Willett’s 26-yard reception from Cadin Tullock helped set up the score.
Two plays after Willett gained 28 yards, Murvin ran 12 yards to finish the hat trick with 1:39 in the third quarter.
Tullock completed 8-of-12 for 123 yards, hitting Connor Lamons five times for 49. After Murvin had converted two fourth downs, Lamons converted another with 3:08 until halftime. He caught Tullock’s quick out pass and scored from 10 yards, giving the Black Knights (6-4, 3-1 Region 1-3A) a 20-13 lead.
Leading 20-16 in the third quarter, Tullock dumped the ball to Murvin for a 31-yard gain on third-and-17. Three plays later, Tullock kept and raced 46 yards for a touchdown and a 26-16 advantage.
NOWHERE TO RUN
Chuckey-Doak’s defense allowed just 17 rushing yards by West Greene (4-5, 2-2), and Isaiah Treadway intercepted the Buffaloes’ final deep pass as time expired.
Rio Little once again led the Black Knights in tackles with nine, including two for loss.
But the Buffaloes especially struggled against Black Knights senior Dereck Flores, who posted two sacks and five TFL.
“This is his first year playing. He just came to the team probably in the second or third week of the season,” C-D coach Matt Ripley said. “He asked if he could play football and we put him out there. He’s done a great job. Proud of him and how tough he’s been. I’d like to have him one more year.”
Willett had seven stops, and Cole Lamons recorded another sack.
GOING DEEP
The Buffaloes stayed close early thanks to a few big plays. The first came on third-and-9 at midfield on their second drive, when Jaden Gregg found the slanting Ethan Turner for a 50-yard touchdown to make it 7-6.
Braylon Rader caught Gregg’s deep ball for 54 yards to set up West Greene’s second TD, which came after a roughing the kicker penalty. Gregg kept left and scored on a 5-yard run, pulling the Buffs within 14-13.
Gregg and Rader hooked up once more before the half on a 52-yard pass. But both teams missed field goals before intermission.
Turner, who had four receptions and equaled Rader’s 106 receiving yards, caught a 32-yard halfback pass from Keith Valentine in the third quarter. The trick play set up a 33-yard field goal by Blair Shelton, who averaged 37.8 yards on five punts, to make the score 20-16.
Gregg completed 5-of-23 for 180 yards, and Janson Kesterson rushed for a team-high 44.
Turner also recorded 12 tackles, including four for loss, while Roger Marshall tallied eight stops and Tristin Kelly had two TFL.
UP NEXT
Both teams now turn their attention to the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. West Greene travels to Pigeon Forge, and Chuckey-Doak entertains G-P on Friday. The Black Knights seek their first playoff win since 2011, and West Greene aims for its first since 2012.
Both games start at 7 p.m.
C-D 14-6-12-0 — 32
WG 6-7-3-0 — 16
First Quarter
C-D — Brasen Murvin 95-run (Marco Rojas kick)
WG — Ethan Turner 50-pass from Jaden Gregg (kick blocked)
C-D — Murvin 10-run (Rojas kick)
Second Quarter
WG — Gregg 5-run (Blair Shelton kick)
C-D — Connor Lamons 10-pass from Cadin Tullock (run failed)
Third Quarter
WG — Shelton 33-FG
C-D — Tullock 46-run (kick blocked)
C-D — Murvin 12-run (kick blocked)
First Downs: C-D 20, WG 11
Rushes-Yards: C-D 50-355, WG 33-17
Passing: C-D 123, WG 212
Comp-Att-Int: C-D 8-12-0, WG 6-24-1
Total Offense: C-D 478, WG 229
Punts-Avg.: C-D 4-27.8, WG 5-37.8
Fumbles-Lost: C-D 2-0, WG 1-0
Penalties-Yards: C-D 9-82, WG 5-34