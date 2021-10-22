BAILEYTON — In a game shortened by inclement weather, sophomore Brasen Murvin ran for four touchdowns and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season to lead the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 39-0 win over the North Greene Huskies on Thursday night.
Murvin scored first on a 1-yard direct snap with 6:35 left in the first quarter. The PAT kick by Marco Rojas gave Chuckey-Doak a 7-0 lead.
At the 11:40 mark of the second quarter, Murvin dented the end zone again on a 21-yard run. The PAT kick failed, leaving Chuckey-Doak with a 13-0 lead.
A Matt Foshie 1-yard run with 7:52 left in the half and a 32-yard field goal by Rojas with 3:12 left pushed the Black Knights to a 23-0 lead.
Following a safety, Murvin moved Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 32-0 with his third score on a 34-yard run with 2:58 left in the half.
At the 8:12 mark of the third, Murvin capped an 8-play, 48-yard drive with a 4-yard run for the 39-0 final.
Tyler Sanches busted a 55-yard run to the Chuckey-Doak 12, but the Huskies fumbled two plays later as Connor Lamons recovered for the Black Knights.
Murvin popped a 38-yard run to midfield before Josh Guy's foot became stuck in the wet turf and he was down for an extended time. Guy, wearing an air cast on his leg, was carried off the field by coaches.
The game was called at the 2:09 mark of the third.
Chuckey-Doak, now 5-4, plays at West Greene on Oct. 29, while North Greene (3-9) will host Cloudland.