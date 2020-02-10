The memories of times experienced with Coach Dwight Renner are priceless.
I began as a fledgling sports writer in the early 1970s about the same time that Dwight Renner became a teacher and coach, so I watched him throughout a long and successful coaching career that few others have been able to experience.
Coach Renner passed away Saturday morning after a lingering illness. The number of students’ lives that he touched while roaming the halls of South Greene High School are countless.
South Greene High has always been blessed with female student-athletes that excelled in various sports. Coach Renner experienced that in leading the basketball program to the state tournament each year he coached them, along with beginning a volleyball program that was playing for a state title almost immediately, and guiding a softball program for years that was also very competitive.
He coached basketball from 1976-1982, leading the Lady Rebels to the state tournament each of those seasons. During his tenure, the TSSAA made the big change in girls’ basketball in 1980 from a six-on-six game (three forwards, three guards) to the five-on-five game that the boys played. The Rebs never skipped a beat in the change, grasping the new rules and moving on to state.
When the volleyball program began at South Greene in 1985, he was tabbed as the coach. He told me from the outset that he basically knew nothing about the sport, but he quickly absorbed all the knowledge he could. One of the first people he talked to was Coach Cindy Kelley at Greeneville High, who had been coaching successfully at GHS for several years.
I can remember him telling me that Coach Kelley was very kind to him and passed on many pointers. Then, with that laugh and rubbing those hands together that he often did when telling a story, he added: “With the athletes we’ve got here, all I need to do is put them out there and get out of the way.”
Of course we know there was more to it than that, and the school almost immediately became successful. They went to the state tourney for the first time in 1991, and I remember going to Chattanooga to cover their games. They went back in 1992, and in 1993 they made it to the finals, losing only to a private school that was a long-time state power.
He coached softball for years and seemed to really love that game. His teams were regularly playing for a berth in the state, but could never seem to get past Knox Gibbs in Sub-State, who was and continues to be a state power.
A great storyteller, some of Dwight’s favorite tales involved him and his long-time buddy (or partner in crime as I often told him) Bobby Broyles. Broyles served as his assistant basketball coach and the duo enjoyed those many trips to the state tournament. One of my favorite stories, and I’ve heard it many times, was when he and Broyles took a rubber snake, put it in a paper bag, and about scared the TSSAA Director into a heart attack when he opened the bag and looked inside it.
After leaving the basketball job, he continued to be a great friend and supporter to Coach Larry Ricker, who went on to become a TSSAA Hall of Fame coach with his success on the hardwood with the Lady Rebels. Coach Ricker would normally send him and Coach David McCaslin to scout the team that the Rebels would be playing in sub-state games, and he would come back with a note pad full of player tendencies they had picked up by just watching one game. I often attended those sessions when Coach Ricker would have Dwight speak to the girls to tell them what he had found out about their opponent, and his animated way of explaining things kept the players spellbound.
He would always tell me first what he had found out. Of course that included things he couldn’t tell the girls. It went from “there’s no way that bunch can beat us,” to “they’ll have to play hard against them,” to “the fact that we’ve got them at our place will be the difference.” He was always right. The Lady Rebels never lost a home Sub-State game where they had his scouting report to go by.
On a personal note, Dwight and I became good friends over the years. We often would go with some other local coaches to the state football playoffs when they were held in Nashville. That meant a stop to play golf somewhere going and returning. He loved to play that game, but like me, he didn’t have the skill set that some of the other coaches possessed.
I remember we were playing together on a Nashville course one time and there were houses lining the fairway on both sides. Sure enough, he swatted a vicious duck hook that banged off a house somewhere down the tree line. I’m still not sure what it hit, but It made an awful thud.
We jumped in the cart, already deciding that we wouldn’t bother to hunt that ball, but when we went down the path a resident yelled: “Hey boys, did you lose something over here?” We had no choice but to stop, expecting the worst. “That would be mine,” Dwight said. “Sorry about that.” The guy was nice. “Happens all the time,” he replied.
He particularly liked to eat at The Waffle House in Murfreesboro. The year of the big blizzard in 1993, we were staying at a Shoney’s Inn when I peeked out the widow early one morning and saw him trudging through the snow to the adjoining Waffle House. He called it “The Thick Dish,” and when I asked him why, he said “because when you go in there you hear dishes clanging and the cook yelling and I don’t think they ever break any of them.”
So many memories and wonderful stories involving Dwight Renner.
In the classroom, he was memorable, according to many of his students who say he was one of the best they ever had. The same will be said by many of his former athletes. I know he loved his wife Sandra and their girls, and I know he loved his church, Solomon Lutheran. I never heard him teach Sunday School, but I’ll bet his students there would say the same as the students in the SGHS classrooms.
Even in recent years, before he became so ill he couldn’t make it to ball games, I loved to sit with him on the stage at South Greene and have him dissect the game. The old coach would come out of him quickly. He knew what he was talking about.
He’ll be missed, not only by all his former students and players, but by the community in general.
As long-time teacher and his co-worker at South Greene for decades, Linda Humphreys, said in a beautiful tribute to him in his obituary: “The world needs more Dwight Renners.”