Junior quarterback Luke Myers rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more as South Greene stormed past visiting Sullivan North 45-6 Friday night on Rebel Hill.
It was South Greene’s first regional contest of the season as they improved their season worksheet to a perfect 5-0 heading into a showdown next week against county rival Chuckey-Doak, a game which will be staged on Rebel Hill.
The Rebels put together a classic second quarter after spotting the Golden Raiders a 6-0 lead in the first frame. The home team chalked up five touchdowns in the 12-minute period as they turned the flow of the game completely.
“It was another slow start for us, and we can’t keep doing that,” Coach Shawn Jones said of his Rebs. “We made a lot of mental mistakes early. But we have a good football team. We were able to regroup and the guys just took over the game then. We’ll enjoy this win tonight, but then we will start looking ahead to Chuckey-Doak next week.”
The South Greene defense was superb after the slow start, when they allowed the Raiders to march 72 yards in an 11-play drive that ate up over eight minutes of the first period on the game’s opening drive. The Golden Raiders came out with a new wrinkle on offense, using two quarterbacks as normal starter Isaiah Pruitt played at wide receiver and Bryant Herron took over the signal calling duties.
The Rebels helped the drive along with a bevy of penalties, including a defensive holding call that came on a fourth down play when it appeared South Greene had stopped the drive. Then with 3:53 left in the opening period, Pruitt came on to fire a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Wills, who had sneaked behind the SG secondary and was open in the deep corner of the end zone. The try for two points was stopped, but the Raiders led 6-0.
South Greene stumbled on the drive after the ensuing kickoff, running three plays and punting after twice getting flagged for false start infractions.
But the flow of the game changed when the second frame started. North quarterback Pruitt was flushed out of the pocket and tried to throw a pass in the flat, but Corey Houser came up with the first of two picks he had in the quarter and returned the ball from the 40 all the way to the 12.
Three plays later, quarterback Myers took it into the end zone from 4 yards away, and Jay Higgins kicked the PAT to put the Rebs ahead to stay at 7-6.
South Greene was just getting started. Their fired up defense stuffed the Raiders to force a punt, and the Rebs took over at their own 39. On third down, the Rebels had five receivers running all over the place, and Myers found Preston Bailey over the middle for a completion. Bailey got past the first wall of defenders, then left everybody in his dust as he sprinted 62 yards for the score. Higgins’ kick made it 14-6.
Things then quickly fell apart for the Raiders. On third down and long, Luke Myers picked off a Pruitt pass from his safety position and returned it 55 yards for a quick pick six and a 21-6 lead with 4:17 left in the half.
Two minutes later, Houser got his second pick of the quarter off a Pruitt pass, and he also returned it to the house for a 45-yard interception return. Another Higgins PAT made it 28-6.
The fifth Rebel score of the quarter came when they took over with only 54 seconds remaining until intermission. Starting at midfield after a nice punt return by Jaylen Ingram, Myers passed 15 yards to Houser, then took off around the right side on a 34-yard touchdown run to improve the home team’s advantage to 35-6 by the time the horn sounded.
South Greene got the second half kickoff and scored on the first play from scrimmage, a 60-yard pass and run play from Myers to Bailey, who showed his open field speed after getting past a line of defenders. Higgins made it 42-6.
That started a continuous clock for the rest of the game, with reserves getting most of the playing time for South Greene. The second stringers put together a nice drive that stalled at the North 15, from where Higgins entered to boot a 30-yard field goal that improved the lead to 45-6.
Sullivan North never threatened again, and the Rebels were able to kill the final five minutes of the clock after recovering a fumble on a punt that kept the drive alive and the clock ticking.
South Greene’s Myers rushed for 47 yards and hit 5-of-6 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. South Greene finished with 274 yards of offense.
North’s offense got only 121 total yards, 76 rushing and 45 passing. All 45 of those passing yards came in the opening drive of the game. The Raiders had four turnovers, with three pass interceptions and a lost fumble.
The Rebs are 5-0, 1-0 in Region 1-2A, with the Black Knights paying a visit to The Hill next week. North, playing their first game after having to sit out two weeks due to some Covid problems, drops to 0-3, 0-1 in the region.