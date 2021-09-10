Scotty Verran has seen the rivalry from both sides.
Other than differing school colors, the Battle of the Milk Can still feels the same to him.
This week, he’ll try to help West Greene reclaim the Milk Can for the first time since 2017, when he roamed the sidelines at South Greene. The Rebels won the next two under Verran before he departed following the 2019 season.
Former Buffaloes’ coach Joe Case joined the South Greene staff under Shawn Jones that offseason, allowing Verran to fill the West Greene coaching vacancy.
The Rebels, meanwhile, have a chance to send their seniors off with a 4-0 record against their arch-rivals. South Greene hasn’t won four straight in the series since claiming six in a row from 2003-08. Friday marks the 48th meeting in the Battle of the Milk Can.
BATTLE TESTED
Jones admitted he stacked the front end of South Greene’s 2021 schedule. But the Rebels (1-2, 1-0 Region 1-3A) enter this week with momentum, following their 39-8 win over Happy Valley.
Luke Myers, a 2A Mr. Football finalist in 2020, didn’t throw a touchdown pass in South Greene’s opening losses to Daniel Boone and Knoxville Catholic. He threw five against the Warriors, completing 15 of 17 for 321 yards. Myers leads the Rebels with 208 rushing yards and 512 passing yards. Oh, and he’s averaging nearly 34 yards a punt.
“He’s still being Luke,” Jones said. “This year, other teams are recognizing him and trying to stop him. But now, we have multiple athletes making plays. You can’t key on just Luke.”
The Buffaloes (2-0, 1-0 Region 1-2A) likewise have their hands full with Myers’ receiving corps. Three of them have already cracked the century mark in receiving, led by Jaylen Ingram’s 121 yards on four receptions. Caleb Robinson (119 yards) and Clint Lamb (96 yards) both have nine catches, while Chandler Fillers has grabbed eight passes for 100 yards. Keshawn Engram has caught four passes for 70.
On the ground, Ronan Buss has gained 55 yards on 18 carries, both second most on the team behind Myers.
Defensively, Jones has been impressed by his secondary and linebacking corps — in particular, middle linebacker Derek Miller. The junior leads South Greene in tackles (21) and tackles for loss (3) along with a fumble recovery.
Ingram and Myers have 13 tackles apiece.
BUFFS AT FULL STRENGTH
Senior running back Janson Kesterson, who’s averaging 6 yards per carry, has gained 210 through West Greene’s two games. He ran for 90 and scored four touchdowns against Claiborne last week.
But the Buffaloes get a critical piece of their offense back Friday — junior quarterback Jaden Gregg. He went 8-of-15 for 121 yards and a touchdown against Union County before COVID struck. Sophomore Dawson Daniels went 6-of-9 for 72 yards against Claiborne.
“Dawson managed the game well for us,” Verran said. “Jaden is a little faster with a little more velocity on the football.”
Ethan Turner, by far West Greene’s leading receiver, has 228 yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches. Wyatt Moody ranks second in rushing with 46 yards.
But just as importantly, the Buffaloes must get pressure on Myers. Junior lineman Roger Marshall leads West Greene in tackles with 15, along with a sack. Turner, who like Moody has nine stops, has West Greene’s other two sacks along with a blocked punt to his name.
IN ETHEL’S MEMORY
This year’s Battle of the Milk Can marks the first without Ethel Davis, who passed away in March at age 95. The Milk Can trophy originated from the dairy farm owned by Ethel and her husband Jim Davis, located in McDonald.
A long-time secretary at West Greene High School, Ethel Davis worked under former WGHS principal Larry Bible — the current Greene County Fellowship of Christian Athletes Field Associate.
And, yes, the current Milk Can is the original trophy from 1974. The can will never run out of room to write new scores; it’ll simply be repainted when space becomes tight again.
Bible admitted there’s one tradition he’d like to see revived. Whenever the Milk Can swapped hands in the rivalry’s earlier days, the winning school held a pep rally the following Monday. There, the opposing coach presented the Milk Can to the victors.
“That added a little more spice to the rivalry,” Bible said.
The rivalry renews at Rebel Hill Friday night.