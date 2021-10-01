HAMPTON — Of all the things Luke Myers did to help the South Greene Rebels knock off the previously-unbeaten Hampton Bulldogs 28-22 on Friday night, none were more clutch than his punt late in the fourth quarter.
With 1:22 to play and South Greene facing fourth and 33 at its 36-yard line, Myers – somewhat hobbled by an injured left foot sustained on an earlier play – lined an end-over-end kick away from Hampton’s return man that rolled about half of its 50 yards down the left sideline to the Bulldogs’ 14.
The hole proved to be too deep for the Bulldogs, who moved the ball to the South Greene 25 before throwing an incomplete pass on the game’s final play.
“We asked Luke, ‘Can you punt?’ He said, ‘Yeah, because it’s my left foot that’s hurt,’” said South Greene coach Shawn Jones. “We were like, ‘OK, Luke. Punt.’
“The guy is just an athlete. He’s just a freakin’ athlete. Big-time players make plays in big-time games, and that’s exactly what he did tonight.”
Said Myers, “I think the roll was a little bit of luck. I knew Conor Jones was back deep for them and I wanted to kick it away from him because he can be really dangerous. I just booted it toward the sideline and got a good roll.”
South Greene improves to 5-2 overall. The Rebels also clinch the District 1-2A championship with a 3-0 mark, which means they’ll have home-field advantage in the playoffs until the state semifinals.
Hampton falls to 5-1, 1-1.
“We have three more regular season games and we have to get ready for the playoffs,” Jones said. “We want to make a deep run and we get to do it at home if that happens.”
In the first half on Friday night, it didn’t look as if the game would turn out to be the nail-biter that it was. With exception of the first couple minutes, the Rebels dominated the first two quarters and led 22-6 at halftime.
Hampton’s Morgan Lyons intercepted Myers on South Greene’s first play from scrimmage, and Bulldog quarterback Conor Jones scored on a 39-yard run three players later for a 6-0 lead.
Myers, who rebounded to complete 14 of 16 passes for 155 yards and two TDs, pushed the Rebels ahead on their ensuing possession.
The senior signal caller first connected with Jalen Ingram on a 29-yard TD pass before hitting Caleb Robinson with the conversion pass that pushed South Greene to an 8-6 lead.
On South Greene’s next possession, Myers orchestrated a 75-yard scoring drive with his arm and legs. He converted a third-and-10 from the South Greene 25 with a 23-yard run, hit Clint Lamb with a 7-yard pass on fourth-and-3 from the Hampton 33, and capped the drive with a 26-yard TD run.
Myers’ conversion run gave South Greene a 16-6 lead at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter.
At the 2:24 mark of the second, South Greene made it 22-6 when Myers found Lamb wide open down the right side for a 34-yard TD pass.
Hampton seemed to figure things out in the locker room at halftime, holding the ball nearly the first nine minutes of the third quarter and pulling even 22-22.
On Hampton’s first possession of the third, Lyons capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run. Jones added the conversion run to pull the Bulldogs within 22-14.
South Greene then muffed an onside kick, giving Hampton the ball at midfield and full momentum.
Eight plays later, Jones scored on a 3-yard run and ran in the conversion to pull the Bulldogs even 22-22 at the 3:26 mark of the third.
“Hampton runs the ball well. It’s what they do,” Myers said. “We knew they were going to come out in the second half and try to run the ball. We just couldn’t get the defense off the field. … In the end, though, we played with heart and got the win. We knew what this game meant – region championship, playoffs – and we took care of business.”
At the 8:08 mark of the third, South Greene punched in what proved to be the game-winning score when Myers scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 13-play, 64-yard drive. The conversion run failed, leaving the score 28-22.
Myers kept the drive alive three times with his arm. He first hit Ingram with a 20-yard pass on third-and-14 from the South Greene 33, then hit Lamb with a 3-yard pass on fourth-and-2 near midfield, and then hit Lamb again with a 14-yard pass on third-and-6 from the Hampton 34.
Lamb finished with seven catches for 69 yards, Ingram had four catches for 57 yards, and Ronan Buss had three catches for 29 yards.
Myers went over the 100-yard mark rushing for the first time this season, gaining 111 yards on 24 carries.
For Hampton, Jones completed five of 12 passes for 56 yards and was intercepted three times. He also ran for 146 yards on 16 carries.
South Greene will host North Greene on Friday.