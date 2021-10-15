Crown them Region 1-3A champions, too.
Might as well. South Greene has now beaten three teams from that conference.
Ranked 10th in Class 2A and having already won their own region, the Rebels earned their seventh straight win Friday night — defeating Johnson County 43-2 on Rebel Hill.
“We feel like we can play with all of them,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said of Region 1-3A.
Understatement of the season. The Rebels (7-2) scored touchdowns on four of their first five offensive plays.
The only time they didn’t led to a Johnson County safety, as a botched snap went through the end zone.
South Greene didn’t do much else wrong in the first half, not with Myers completing all four of his passes for touchdowns. He went 4-of-4 for 234 yards.
“Luke’s been banged up for two weeks and hadn’t really practiced at all, but he wanted to play tonight,” Jones said. “He did what he does well, and we’ve been able to rest him.”
The Longhorns (2-5) tried their best to keep the ball from him, using 6:49 on their opening drive which ended with a turnover on downs.
Caleb Robinson caught Myers’ quick out pass and dashed 72 yards on the next play. South Greene’s second drive didn’t last any longer, with Ronan Buss catching Myers’ out pattern for an 81-yard touchdown.
Myers threw deep for his final two scoring tosses, first to Chandler Fillers for a 29-2 lead. The halftime cushion grew to 41 points after Jalen Ingram’s leaping 40-yard touchdown catch.
HAYDEN’S HOUSE CALL
After scoring the safety, Johnson County started near midfield following the free kick. But two plays later, Hayden Hartman’s film study paid off.
Realizing the Longhorns would throw a screen, Hartman stayed home and intercepted the pass, returning it 50 yards for the touchdown and a 21-2 lead.
“I saw that the line didn’t block, so I knew it was a screen pass … I was in the right spot at the right time,” Hartman said.
He then helped end Johnson County’s next possession, recovering a fumble after Brian Smith knocked it loose from quarterback Connor Simcox. Hartman led the Rebels in total stops with five, just ahead of Derek Miller’s four. Miller has been South Greene’s leading tackler this year, but Hartman isn’t far behind since joining the Rebels’ starting lineup.
“It’s been going back and forth between Derek and me. We made a little competition,” said Hartman, who hadn’t played football until his junior year in 2020. “This is my first year really playing. I’m just having a good time making friends and memories.”
SPECIAL SCORE
Speaking of Miller, he played a direct role in South Greene’s fifth touchdown. He blocked a punt into the end zone, where Dion Blair recovered for the score and a 36-2 lead.
Logan Wagner and Phillip Blair, who each had two tackles for loss, and Trenton Salisbury all tallied a sack.
Freshman quarterback Jacob Susong, who played the second half, went 5-of-10 for 93 yards. Noah Robinson had 71 yards receiving on a team-high two catches, while Conner Race led the Rebels with his 27 yards rushing.
UP NEXT
The Rebels entertain Seymour for their final regular season game on Friday, Oct. 22.
SG 14-29-0-0 — 43
JC 0-2-0-0 — 2
First Quarter
SG — Caleb Robinson 72-pass from Luke Myers (run failed)
SG — Ronan Buss 81-pass from Myers (Clint Lamb pass from Myers)
Second Quarter
JC — Safety (ball through end zone)
SG — Hayden Hartman 50-interception return (Hartman kick)
SG — Chandler Fillers 41-pass from Myers (Lamb pass from Myers)
SG — Dion Blair blocked punt recovery in end zone (Hartman kick)
SG — Jalen Ingram 40-pass from Myers (Hartman kick)
First Downs: SG 7, JC 9
Rushes-Yards: SG 10-12, JC 26-38
Passing: SG 327, JC 49
Comp-Att-Int: SG 9-14-2, JC 13-20-1
Total Offense: SG 339, JC 87
Punts-Avg.: SG 1-30, JC 5-23
Fumbles-Lost: SG 1-0, JC 2-2
Penalties-Yards: SG 6-50, JC 3-26