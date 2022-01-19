The numbers didn’t lie.
Luke Myers made his name known across the state once again this past football season. Blair Shelton kicked his way even deeper into West Greene’s record books.
Both players were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State team in their respective divisions, Myers as a quarterback in Class 2A and Shelton as a kicker in Class 3A.
Myers, a 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist and 2021 semifinalist, guided the Rebels to their third outright region championship in four years with a 9-3 record. He completed 72% of his passes (157-of-220) for 2,848 yards and 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions, while rushing for a team-best 562 yards and 11 scores.
Not to mention he did all of that on a bad ankle, which he injured in September.
Myers also recorded 30 total stops, including one tackle for loss, on defense while averaging 35.1 yards per punt.
This year marks Myers’ second straight appearance on the TSWA 2A All-State team
Shelton repeated as Region 1-3A Specialist of the Year his senior year. He hit 24-of-24 extra points and 6-of-9 field goals, including a school-record 46-yard try at Union County. His average field goal made covered 39.3 yards, and his average punt went 40.4 yards.
Shelton’s two field goals against North Greene are a West Greene single-game record, and his six field goals tied the school season mark.
It’s not Shelton’s first All-State honor. The Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association named Shelton to its Class A All-State team in Spring 2021, making Shelton the first soccer player in West Greene history to earn All-State recognition.
West Greene returned to the 3A playoffs with a 4-6 overall record and came up one point short of Pigeon Forge in the opening round.