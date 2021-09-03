Luke Myers has been around Rebel Hill for four years now, so every coach from Mountain City on toward the middle of the state knows about the South Greene standout and the accolades he has garnered to date.
But stacking players in the box in an attempt to put the heat on Myers and prevent him from hurting you with his legs might not be a good idea in 2021.
Myers, pretty much held in check by Happy Valley in the early going, unleashed an aerial assault on the Warriors, throwing for four touchdowns in the first half as the Rebels rolled over Region 1-2A foe Happy Valley 39-8 Thursday night on Rebel Hill.
For the night Myers hit 15-of-17 passes for 298 yards as South Greene won their first game of the year after losses in their two previous contests, both against much larger schools in Daniel Boone and Knox Catholic.
“Luke is Luke,” Coach Shawn Jones said on the field after the game. “We go as he goes, and tonight he went with his arm. This year we’ve got some athletes who can make plays in the passing game, so it’s going to be hard to just focus on stopping him running the ball.”
Happy Valley, a very young squad with some inexperienced athletes, battled hard, and that came as no surprise to the Rebel coach.
“If you look back over the years, they always play us tough,” he said. “They’ve got some good young players. We started slow tonight, but they had a lot to do with that.”
South Greene jumped into a 26-0 halftime lead, thanks to the four touchdown passes, and got to use a lot of players in the second half.
The Rebels totally dominated the first quarter but came away with only one touchdown to show for their hard work. Penalties hurt the Rebs the entire game (14 flags for 122 yards) and that thwarted an opening drive that ate up all but about three minutes of the period.
It was obvious early that the Warriors would focus on stopping Myers’ running, and they did that. But they had no answer for the Rebel receivers, who began running free all over the secondary and Myers found them.
The first bomb was to senior Chandler Fillers, a 51-yard strike that got the Rebs down to the HV 19. But Happy Valley lowered their ears and came after Myers, with Landon Babb getting two sacks and holding the home team at bay at the 19 on fourth down.
But on the Warriors’ first offensive play from scrimmage, a fumbled snap was recovered by SG’s Hayden Hartman and South Greene got the ball right back at the 22.
This time they moved it in, with Myers hooking up with senior Caleb Robinson on a 10-yard TD strike. The extra point pass was no good but the home boys were on the board with only 1:15 left in the quarter.
Happy Valley picked up only one first half first down and they got it on the next possession, but wound up turning the ball back to the Rebs after a short punt went out of bounds near midfield.
South Greene scored in eight plays, with a strike from Myers to Clint Lamb from 13 yards out. Myers kept for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
The Rebel defense stuffed the Warriors’ running game and forced another punt. This time they moved 50 yards in only five plays, with Myers hurling a 37-yard pass to senior Jaylen Ingram on a fly pattern to the end zone. The conversion kick failed but it was 20-0.
The final first half score came as South Greene struck quickly, taking over at their 27 with only 1:28 left in the half. Myers was sharp. He hit Ingram for 9, Fillers for 15, then Ingram got behind the secondary again and Myers dropped one into his waiting arms from 49 yards away to make it 26-0 at intermission.
Happy Valley obviously had a meeting of the minds in the locker room as they came right out in the second half and marched 70 yards in 13 plays to get on the board. The Rebels helped the drive along with three major penalties, but quarterback Andrew Little found the end zone on a 6-yard run around end with 5:35 left in the third. Little then passed to Cayden Campbell for the conversion to cut the gap to 26-8.
But the Rebs quickly answered to put a stop to any notion of a Warrior comeback. Two more major penalties against SG had them facing a second and 16 from their own 16. Myers hit Lamb on passes of 8 and 13, then connected with Ingram on a 26-yarder up the middle. They then caught the Warriors napping when sophomore Keshawn Ingram took a reverse to the house from 37 yards out. The kick failed but the score read 32-8.
A 30-yard pass from Myers to Lamb set up the final score of the game, which came on a 12-yard sprint around right end by junior Ronan Buss. Keshawn Ingram kicked the conversion for the final score of 39-8.
Happy Valley had one more chance to score, driving down to the 1-yard line before the Rebs stopped them when a snap from center on fourth down went over the quarterback’s head.
For the game South Greene finished with 432 yards of offense. Myers had 67 yards rushing on 20 carries in addition to his 298 yards through the air. Five Reb receivers were in the path of Myers’ aerials. Lamb caught six for 90 yards and one score, Ingram latched on to five for 121 yards and two TDs, Fillers caught two for 59, Robinson caught two for 28 and a score, and Keshawn Ingram caught one for 12.
The Warriors managed only 65 yards of offense, 22 passing and 43 rushing.
Now the Rebs turn their attention to old county rival West Greene in the annual “Battle of the Milk Can.” That game is next Friday on Rebel Hill.