BULLS GAP — Volunteer Speedway will host the Castrol FloRacing Night In America $10,000-to-win Super Late Model national touring event on Wednesday.
Headlining drivers expected to be in action on the legendary high banks at “The Gap” is current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, California. Larson is coming off his Cup Series-leading eighth win of the season on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Larson will be joined by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series regulars Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Georgia; Jimmy Owens of Newport; Mike Marlar of Winfield; and Tyler Erb of New Waverly, Texas; along with World of Outlaws Late Model Series champion Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Illinois; plus Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois; Tanner English of Benton, Kentucky; Ryan King of Seymour; Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, Indiana; Boom Briggs of Bear Lake, Pennsylvania, and several others including East Tennessee chauffeurs Vic Hill of Morristown, Jensen Ford of Johnson City, Cory Hedgecock of Loudon, and Steve Smith of Powell.
Pit gates open Wednesday at 3 p.m. and grandstands at 4 p.m. Drivers meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 p.m., followed by green flag racing.
Adult grandstand admission $30, kids (5-10) $10, ages 4-and-under free. Adult pit admission $40, kids (5-10) $20, ages 4-and-under free.
Along with running of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America $10,000-to-win Super Late Model main event, there will also be racing in Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive.
The event will be broadcast live to subscribers of FloRacing.