ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University junior sprinter Zackary Nelson has been recognized as the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 30, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Nelson set a school record and earned an NCAA qualifying time in the 400 meters at the VMI Winter Relays on Friday. He ran 48.31 seconds to beat the field by 1.71 seconds and record the ninth-fastest time in Division II this season. Nelson also broke the school record of 49.63 seconds he set the previous weekend at the Flat Is Fast Invitational.
The St. Johns, Florida, native also ran the third leg of the Pioneers’ 4x400 relay that finished in first place and broke the school record with a time of 3:19.44.
Nelson’s performance gives Tusculum the SAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week award for the fourth consecutive week. Senior sprinter Widchard Guervil earned the honor the previous three weeks for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will compete at the Buccaneer Invitational at East Tennessee State University on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Fall
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum fell to North Greenville for the second time this season 25-19, 25-17, 25-14.
The Pioneers drop to 0-4, while the Crusaders improve to 3-2.
Deklan Wingo and Jake Whyte accounted for nearly half of Tusculum’s kills with five apiece. Dane Loup (4), Colby Landry (4) and Shaphar Grant (3) rounded out the scoring column. Shaun Kampshoff dished out all 20 assists for the Pioneers. He also finished with a team-best two aces, with Grant tallying the remaining service point. As the starting libero, Ross Miller scooped a career-high nine digs. Wingo is credited with two total blocks, one solo and one assist.
Tusculum opens Independent Volleyball Association play against Alderson Broaddus at 7 p.m. Friday at home.