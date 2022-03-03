Newberry’s Quandaveon McCollum blocked the potential game-winning layup at the buzzer as the sixth-seeded Wolves rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset No. 3 seed Tusculum 60-59 Wednesday night in a quarterfinal game of the South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball tournament at Pioneer Arena.
With Newberry (15-12) leading 60-59 with 12 seconds remaining, McCollum missed the front end of a one-and-bonus and TU’s Trenton Gibson came down with the rebound.
Gibson would be double-teamed on the wing, but found Joshua Scott underneath the basket. The Newberry defense converged and Scott’s potential game-winner was blocked by McCollum at the horn to preserve the victory and send the Wolves to Saturday’s SAC semifinal at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Wolves avenge a pair of double-digit losses to the Pioneers and advance to face No. 2 seed and top-10 nationally-ranked Queens University of Charlotte. Tusculum (19-8), which entered the game ranked ninth in the latest NCAA Division II Southeast Region Poll, will await word on Sunday for a possible at-large berth for next week’s national tournament.
Newberry, which trailed by 28-11 with seven minutes left in the first half took its first lead of the game at the 10:17 mark of the second half as Malakhi Stremlow made one of two free throws for a 48-47 advantage. It was part of an 11-0 run over a four-minute span by the Wolves who took their largest lead of the night as McCollum converted a three-point play with 8:48 remaining.
Tusculum tied the game 52-52 following a Justin Mitchell jumper and a pair of free throws from James West IV with 6:40 on the scoreboard. TU never led in the final 10 minutes but Newberry would not go up by more than a possession for the final seven minutes.
Marcus Ford finished with 15 points for Newberry, McCollum tallied 12 points, and Stremlow had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Justin Mitchell led the Pioneers with 13 points, while Gibson posted his 12th career double-double with 11 points and a career-tying 12 assists. West tallied 10 points, while Scott added eight points. Brandon Mitchell tallied four points, four rebounds and blocked three shots including the 200th of his career. His 201 career blocks are a program record and becomes only the sixth player in SAC history to eclipse 200 rejections.
In his 106-game career, Gibson has scored 1,620 points, which are the sixth-most in school history. He is ranked in the program’s top-10 in several statistical categories including field goals made (509 – 7th), field goal attempts (1231 – 2nd), free throws made (477 – 1st), free throw attempts (596), free throw percentage (80.0 – 7th), rebounds (663 – 8th), rebound average (6.25 – 4th), assists (461 – 3rd), assists per game (4.34 – 6th) and steals (136 – 5th).
To go along with Brandon Mitchell’s impressive block total, he also is the program’s second-leading rebounder with 780 career boards including 345 on the offensive glass which are the second-most in SAC history. He also has 919 career points in his 132 contests.