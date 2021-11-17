BLUFF CITY – Looks like Kyla Jobe is going to fit in just fine with the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils.
In Tuesday night’s season opener at Sullivan East, the freshman transfer from Macomb, Illinois, scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting off the bench to spark the Lady Devils to an 87-53 win.
“Kyla is just so athletic and so coachable,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “She’s the kind of kid you can tell one time, ‘Do this,’ and she gets it done.
“I’m giving her a lot of freedom. I’m saying, ‘KJ, go play. Just be free. Follow the ball, get rebounds, put them back.’ Things like that.”
Jobe, who also played in the JV game before the varsity game, got the Lady Devils into an offensive flow in the second quarter.
After Greeneville struggled to get clicking in the first quarter, Jobe scored the Lady Devils’ first eight points of the second on two 3-pointers and a steal and layup.
Jobe’s second 3-pointer pushed Greeneville to its first double-digit lead, 22-12, at the 5:52 mark of the second.
Sullivan East cut the lead to five late in the quarter before Jobe stuck back a rebound and Lauren Bailey drained a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 38-28 lead at halftime.
Jobe finished with 15 points in the second quarter.
“A lot of it had to do with my teammates and my coaches helping me by welcoming me into the team,” Jobe said of her comfort level. “They’re great teammates and that has just made it a lot easier transition to not only a new team, but a new state, too.
“I see a bunch of talent on this team, enough for us to go to state and even win it. We’re stacked and we have a really deep bench.”
Greeneville, which led by at least nine points the rest of the way, outscored Sullivan East 18-0 over the final five and a half minutes of the third quarter to take a 64-27 lead.
Bailey scored 11 points in the third, seven in Greeneville’s 18-0 run, and finished with a game-high 21 points.
“I thought Bailey did a great job getting back in it tonight,” Watts said. “She had a really rough first and second quarter. But in the third quarter, I thought she came ready to play.”
Every player on Greeneville’s roster played significant minutes with five reaching double figures.
Delana DeBusk had 13 points, Tambryn Ellenburg had 12 and Grace Hayes had 11.
As a team, the Lady Devils knocked down 10 3-pointers – four from Ellenburg, four from Jobe and one each from Bailey and Hayes.
Jobe knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner for the game’s final margin, 87-53, and Greeneville’s biggest lead.
“I got worried at one point. I turned to our assistant coaches and asked, ‘Do we have enough basketballs to go around?’” Watts said with a chuckle.
Elin Dilchert, Greeneville’s 6-foot-3 exchange student from Germany, started the game, but wound up playing sparingly and finished with two points on free throws.