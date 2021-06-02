Niagara County (NY) will take on Tyler Junior College (TX) for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series crown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.
Niagara battled its way through the loser’s bracket to earn the right to take on Tyler, which gained the championship berth as the only unbeaten team remaining in the eight-team field. The Apaches came into the tourney as the No. 2 seed.
While Tyler had the day off Tuesday, the Thunderwolves had to win two games to move up to the title tilt. First Niagara nipped No. 3 seed Oakton 7-6 on, then rolled over the No. 1 seed in the bracket, Gloucester (NJ), by a 10-3 margin in the nightcap.
The World Series has been a project of the Greeneville-Greene County Sports Council, and it has successfully brought in a huge number of fans from across the country who traveled to East Tennessee and Pioneer Park to watch their schools perform.
Since Tyler is the only unbeaten team left in the field, Niagara must beat the Texans twice to earn the title. If a second game is necessary, it will be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Wolves Bounce Top Seed
Niagara broke open a 3-3 game in the bottom of the fifth inning against Gloucester by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard to open up an 8-3 advantage. They tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh to gain the final 10-3 margin.
In the fifth, Lance Baldensperger slapped a two-run triple down the right field line and he came home on a single by Scottie O’Bryan. Two more runs came across later in the inning for the winners on wild pitches.
Chris Tani’s double in the seventh brought home two runs for Niagara.
Pitching for the victors was sharp. Starter James Filippelli got the start and hurled 4 2/3 innings, giving up the three Gloucester runs. Joey Kench came on in relief and went the rest of the way for the mound win, allowing only one hit and no runs during his time on the hill.
Zach Evans had a big night at the plate for Niagara with four hits in five trips. O’Bryan and Cal Brazier each added a pair of hits.
Gloucester had five scattered hits by five players.
Wolves Top Oakton
All the runs in the 7-6 win by Niagara over Oakton came in the first five innings as the final four frames turned into a pitcher’s duel.
Oakton overcame a 5-2 deficit by scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth to take a brief 6-5 lead. But Niagara got the lead back in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs, and the pitching took over the rest of the way as the 7-6 score stood up.
Ryan Peterson got the win on the mound in relief, going 5 1/3 innings and scattering only three hits while not allowing a run.
Joey Battaglia got the big hit for Niagara, a two-run double in the fifth that brought home the tying and leading runs.
Oakton’s Chris Seegers had come up with a big blow in the bottom of the fourth with a triple that knocked in two runs and boosted his team into a brief 6-5 lead.
Oakton used four pitchers with Kyle Moore going the final four innings and allowing Niagara only one hit as they kept their hopes alive, but couldn’t come up with key hits to knot the score.
For Niagara, Andrew Fairbrother, Cal Brazier, Cole Laskowski, Zach Evans and Howard Stuckey each collected two hits. Oakland got two hits each from Brandon Matias and Steele Beatty.