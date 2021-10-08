Maybe now, South Greene’s underappreciated defense might get the credit it deserves.
Class 2A’s 10th-ranked Rebels celebrated homecoming with their sixth straight win, 47-0, over North Greene on Rebel Hill. The win gave South Greene its fourth straight County Cup, and this year’s senior class never lost to a Greene County foe.
In its first shutout win since last year’s 2A playoffs, South Greene (6-2) allowed minus-9 yards total offense. The only first down against coach Joe Case’s defensive unit came by penalty.
Otherwise, three-and-out became routine, as the visitors went 0-for-10 on third down.
“I’ve said all year we have a heck of a doggone defense,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “They’re playing lights out right now. I don’t know if anybody has paid attention to that.”
Those who haven’t paid attention might want to start.
Nine different players made at least one tackle for loss. Conner Race, Caleb Robinson, Brian Smith and Jacob Warren all had two TFL. Trenton Salisbury, Logan Wagner, Hayden Hartman, Hunter Burkey and Matt Mancil each had one.
THE NEXT BIG THING?
Senior quarterback Luke Myers came out after two drives, both of which ended with South Greene touchdowns.
Jacob Susong, a freshman, took it from there. Susong completed 8-of-10 for 134 yards and two touchdowns, both in the second quarter.
One play after a botched punt by North Greene (3-5), Susong fired a 19-yard fade to Clint Lamb for a 28-0 lead.
His second scoring toss, also a fade pattern with 2:55 until halftime, went 13 yards to Jalen Ingram on the opposite side.
“He took every snap in practice this week, and he’s a really smart kid,” Jones said of Susong. “We wanted to get him some varsity reps with that first group to see what he could do. He did a great job tonight.”
Myers did go 3-of-4 for 91 yards on South Greene’s first two drives. One play after Ronan Buss ran for a first down on fourth-and-1, Myers found Ingram on a 17-yard corner route.
South Greene’s second scoring drive took two plays, as Myers threw down the middle to Cody Rambo on the run for a 68-yard touchdown.
Buss, who rushed for a team-high 46 yards, followed up his 27-yard gain with a 7-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
LINEMAN’S DREAM
Offensive lineman Isaac Collins got in on the scoring act too, one play after Susong found Robinson behind the defense for a 40-yard gain.
Collins took the direct snap and powered his way in for the 5-yard touchdown and a 34-0 lead.
Robinson led the Rebels in receiving with four catches for 80 yards, including a 27-yard leaping catch in traffic on third-and-18.
“Caleb the last couple of weeks has been quiet,” Jones said. “But at the first of the year, he was the one carrying the load. That’s what it is, any given night we could have somebody different making the plays. Caleb had a big night tonight.”
Conner Race, South Greene’s leading tackler with five stops, came in at quarterback late and kept six times for 25 yards, scoring on a 14-yard run.
Keshawn Engram had a late 44-yard run, with Dion Blair running three times for 32.
Damian Burns led the Huskies on defense with five tackles, including one for loss. Leading rushing Tyler Sanches and Zach Atnip combined for five yards rushing.
UP NEXT
South Greene stays home to entertain Johnson County on Friday, Oct. 15, while North Greene is idle.
SG 21-20-0-6 — 47
NG 0-0-0-0 — 0
First Quarter
SG — Jalen Ingram 17-pass from Luke Myers (kick failed)
SG — Cody Rambo 68-pass from Myers (Rambo pass from Myers)
SG — Ronan Buss 7-run (Hayden Hartman kick)
Second Quarter
SG — Clint Lamb 19-pass from Jacob Susong (Hartman kick)
SG — Isaac Collins 5-run (kick blocked)
SG — Ingram 13-pass from Susong (Hartman kick)
Fourth Quarter
SG — Conner Race 14-run (kick failed)
First Downs: SG 15, NG 1
Rushes-Yards: SG 18-146, NG 28-(-1)
Passing: SG 225, NG (-8)
Comp-Att-Int: SG 11-14-0, NG 1-5-0
Total Offense: SG 371, NG (-9)
Punts-Avg.: SG 1-33, NG 9-16.6
Fumbles-Lost: SG 1-1, NG 1-0
Penalties-Yards: SG 10-92, NG 2-12