October isn’t the time for South Greene to hit cruise control, and rest assured coach Shawn Jones won’t allow it.
Region 1-2A champions or not, the Rebels still have unfinished business before the playoffs begin. Homecoming 2021 comes to mind.
Ranked 10th in the latest Associated Press 2A poll, South Greene (5-2) can clinch its fourth straight County Cup with a win over North Greene (3-4) on Friday night. Not only that, but the Rebels’ senior class would finish undefeated against opposing Greene County schools — South Greene’s first such four-year stretch since 2005-08.
The Huskies come in on a positive note themselves. Not only did last week’s 40-20 comeback win over Cosby give them their first conference win and most total wins since 2016, it also assured North Greene its first playoff berth since 2011.
All this has come in North Greene’s first year under coach Eric Tilson.
GROUND AND POUND
Limp or no limp, Tyler Sanches gained 168 yards against Cosby, giving him 654 through North Greene’s first seven games.
But South Greene can’t key on just him. Freshman running back Yeshua Vaught gained 70 in the first half before Zach Atnip ran for 102. Vaught has rushed for 267 yards, just ahead of Atnip’s 261.
A strong running game lightened the load on quarterback Tanner Sexton, who’s thrown for five touchdowns and nearly 200 yards. Ben Atnip and Grayson Collins have been Sexton’s favorite targets, with 122 yards and four receiving TDs between them.
MAKING A ‘CASE’
A big reason behind South Greene’s success, no one seems to care who gets the credit. Prior to last week’s win at third-ranked Hampton, assistant coach Joe Case’s Rebel defense hadn’t allowed more than 130 yards by any opponent in four straight outings.
Junior linebacker Derek Miller has quietly led the Rebels in tackles with 41, including five stops for loss. Hayden Hartman is second with 30, three for loss, while Jalen Ingram, Clint Lamb and Luke Myers all have 29 stops with a combined five TFL. Chandler Fillers, Miller and Lamb all grabbed an interception at Hampton, Lamb’s second of the year.
1 FOR ALL
Myers continues to add to his impressive numbers at quarterback. He’s rushed for 12 touchdowns and 550 yards while passing for 1,452 with 15 touchdowns against four picks.
The Rebels have three players over the 300-yard receiving mark — Fillers (334), Lamb (321) and Ingram (320). Ingram has five receiving touchdowns on just 12 receptions, while Lamb has a team-high 25 catches and four TDs. Caleb Robinson has 14 receptions for 258 yards.
Ronan Buss has rushed for 231 yards with 104 receiving, scoring twice in both areas.
Defensive back Nicholas Mitchell ranks second behind linebacker Sanches in tackles for North Greene, with Zach Atnip and Vaught not far behind. Sanches and Zach Atnip lead the Huskies in TFL, while Ben Atnip has an interception to his name.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Rebel Hill, with homecoming set to start around 6:30 p.m.
CHEROKEE AT WEST GREENE
Not since 2014 has West Greene finished undefeated at Jim Sauceman Field.
The Buffaloes (4-2) look to take another step in that direction as they welcome non-conference rival Cherokee this week.
It’ll be the first trip to Mosheim in a decade for the Chiefs (1-4), who have dropped four straight since their 41-6 opening win over Cocke County. Cherokee comes in after dropping a 45-0 decision at home to Region 1-5A rival David Crockett.
Coach Josh Hensley’s Chiefs allowed 244 yards to Crockett’s balanced attack, largely due to four Cherokee turnovers.
West Greene found some success through the air last week but was anything but balanced. The Buffaloes’ ground game managed less than 30 yards at Cloudland.
Jaden Gregg has now thrown for 531 yards and four touchdowns this season, two apiece to Ethan Turner and Braylon Rader. Turner leads West Greene in receiving with 310 yards on 20 catches. Rader, who’s emerged in recent weeks, has 219 yards on nine receptions.
Gregg is also West Greene’s second-leading rusher with 79 yards, while Janson Kesterson remains around 300 to lead the way.
Cherokee went through four quarterbacks against David Crockett, as starter Micah Jones went down on the first series. His status is questionable against West Greene. Will Price, Joey Henley and Brayden Collins all took snaps for the Chiefs, who passed for just 26 yards. Price also rushed for a team-high 37 yards.
The Buffaloes held Cloudland scoreless in the first half but allowed nearly 400 yards rushing by night’s end. Lineman Roger Marshall along with Turner and Wyatt Moody continue to be West’s Greene’s top tacklers. Marshall and Turner have five sacks between them, while Turner has a team-high six tackles for loss. Rader (2), Hunter Gregg, Austin Franklin, Turner and Moody each have an interception.
Kickoff from The Range is set for 7:30 p.m.
CUMBERLAND GAP AT CHUCKEY-DOAK
Chuckey-Doak can end two streaks with a win this week — its own three-game slide and Cumberland Gap’s two-game winning streak.
Just a couple of big first-half plays separated the Black Knights (2-4) from an upset win over sixth-ranked Unicoi County.
Basing out of a 3-4 defense, Cumberland Gap (4-3) will face a diverse Black Knight offense.
Brasen Murvin did his best to rally Chuckey-Doak, and he now has 453 rushing yards with three touchdowns for the season. Colton Smith has 285 yards and four touchdowns through six games.
Through the air, junior quarterback Cadin Tullock now has 555 yards passing with a 40.3% completion rate, having thrown five touchdowns against three interceptions.
Connor Lamons, who caught four passes against Unicoi County, has 261 yards and two scores on 12 receptions this fall. Hayden Anderson upped his season total to 149 yards on five catches with last week’s effort.
Senior running back Ethan Slusher highlights the Cumberland Gap backfield, lining up behind senior dual-threat quarterback Lance Owens. Logan Napier has been Owens’ top target for coach Brett McPherson’s Panthers.
With his 12 tackles and two stops for loss against Unicoi County, linebacker Rio Little now has 40 tackles for the season. Lamons has 27 stops and an interception while Smith and Isaiah Treadway have 26 tackles apiece. Little also has two quarterback sacks this year.
The teams square off from The Black Hole at 7:30 p.m.