BULLS GAP — The future of historic Volunteer Speedway appears to be uncertain.
Following the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge at the high-banked, 4/10-mile bullring on April 14, Volunteer officials announced the track tentatively would be having a five division (604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive) racing program on May 7.
On Friday, though, track operator/promoter Vic Hill announced there will not be racing on May 7 and the possibilities for future race dates are undetermined.
“I know there will be those who won’t like this announcement, and trust me, it’s truly disappointing that we won’t be scheduling any races at Volunteer Speedway because hosting races, that 100% was mine and wife Christa’s plans,” Hill said in a press release on the track's website. “Volunteer Speedway means a lot to us. Me, personally, as a driver I have right at 100 career wins and five Super Late Model track championships, so of course I want to see the place be a success."
In the release, Hill detailed work that had been done at Volunteer the past couple months to get the track ready for the 2022 season-opening event.
"People really don’t even have a clue as to what all myself, Christa and a great bunch of volunteers did," Hill said. "There are too many people to name individually, but I really want to thank each and every person who helped out.
“There was a lot of maintenance work that needed to be done that, to just be completely honest, had been neglected over the past several years. I’m talking about major water/sewer leakage and plumbing issues, electrical problems, burned-out track lights needing to be replaced by having to use a bucket truck, road grader and water truck repairs, along with carpentry related projects, thorough cleaning in concessions and restrooms, roofing repair, etc."
In the release, Hill said the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge was a great financial success for event promoter FloRacing, but it was not for Volunteer Speedway.
"Unfortunately, things just did not work out for us how we had hoped for," he said. "After carefully assessing operational costs, both Christa and I have decided moving forward it’s just in our best financial interests to not schedule future race dates.”
While no racing is scheduled at Volunteer Speedway, Hill said in the press release that interest has been expressed by several drivers/race teams regarding possibilities of renting the track for practice. Anyone interested in doing so, contact Hill at 423-312-4206.