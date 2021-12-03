Sam Tarlton’s scouting report was simple — toughness wins.
So of course, arguably North Greene’s most physical player found himself at the foul line trying to break the tie with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Tyler Sanches’ first attempt bounced into the net, and South Greene couldn’t get a good look after rebounding his second attempt. The Huskies led by as many as 15 points before falling behind, but they rebounded for a 54-53 win at Rebel Hill on Friday night.
“If Tyler’s not the toughest kid on our team, he’s one of them,” Tarlton said. “I expect nothing less out of him.”
Jasper Brand’s putback and two free throws gave North Greene (9-1) a 50-39 lead with less than four minutes remaining.
But in the span of 1:13, the Rebels (2-5) hit from 3-point range three times — two by Cooper Kelley and another from Hayden Hartman — to make it 51-50 at the 1:28 mark.
And after a North Greene turnover, Clint Lamb gave South Greene its first lead with 1:02 to play, 52-51.
While the Huskies didn’t hit another field goal, they drew two critical fouls in the backcourt. Jason Britton got the first and converted both free throws, putting North Greene back up 53-52. Lamb went 1-of-2 to pull South Greene even at 53 with 50 seconds left.
The Rebels fouled Sanches after an inbound about 85 feet from the basket, setting up the win.
“It’s tough to win in here,” Tarlton said. “At the end we kind of got away from what we were trying to do, let the pressure get to us and made a few turnovers, but we’ll get that cleaned up, and Terry (Hoese) does a great job. We’re way ahead of where I thought we’d be.”
Brand poured in 20 points to lead the Huskies, scoring half of them in the first quarter. He hit a putback and a floater to make it 20-8 early in the second period. Mauro Garcia’s fast-break layup gave North Greene a 31-16 halftime lead.
Olli Saarela hit from deep in the third quarter and finished with 10 points. Britton and Garcia both had seven.
“You can’t beat a middle school team scoring 16 points in a half,” Rebels coach Terry Hoese said. “That’s the frustrating part. We’re good enough to be better record wise than what we are. It’s not one person’s fault.”
Hartman led the Rebels with 15 points, all in the second half. Six of his seven baskets came in the paint.
Jase Roderick scored his seven points in the first half, while Lamb and Kelley each scored six.
NG 18 13 11 12 — 54
SG 8 8 15 22 — 53
NG (54): Jasper Brand 20, Olli Saarela 10, Jason Britton 7, Mauro Garcia 7, Cody Freshour 6, Sam English 3, Tyler Sanches 1.
SG (53): Hayden Hartman 15, Jase Roderick 7, Cooper Kelley 6, Clint Lamb 6, Chandler Fillers 5, Conner Marshall 3, Hunter Toth 3, Hayden Birdwell 2, T.J. Buckner 2, Woody Hixson 2, Andrew Thornburg 2.
3-pointers: Cooper Kelley 2, Sam English, Hayden Hartman, Conner Marshall, Olli Saarela.
GIRLS NORTH GREENE 52 SOUTH GREENE 44
North Greene wasn’t about to drop another close game.
So what if the Lady Huskies surrendered a double digit lead? They simply answered with a double digit run.
The ball bounced North Greene’s way this time, as the Lady Huskies fought past South Greene.
Leading 32-20 in the third quarter only to allow a 24-5 run, North Greene (4-6) didn’t give up anything else in the last 4:13. The Lady Huskies trailed 44-37 when Hailee English ended a 5:19 field goal drought with her 3-pointer.
And after Emily Britton closed the gap to two, Shelby Davenport intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass for an easy layup that tied the score 44-44 with 2:27 to play.
From there, North Greene iced the game at the foul line where the Lady Huskies shot 13-of-20.
“I told these kids as hard as they work and as good as their attitude is, it’s about time a ball bounces our way,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We got a couple of good traps, couple of tipped passes. … I thought my kids went to war. We were outsized, but man, we fought with them.”
Most of North Greene’s offense in the first three quarters came from Sonya Wagner. She buried four 3-pointers and led the Lady Huskies with 16 points. Zoe Sanders hit five foul shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 10.
“I don’t know how many steals, deflections or assists Zoe had. I just know it was good when she was on the court,” Buchanan said. “She took over there in the fourth quarter, got us in the right place.”
Davenport just missed double figures with nine points.
Wagner, who gave North Greene a 12-9 lead after one quarter with her first 3-pointer, made it 32-20 with her fourth triple in the third quarter, capping a 13-0 run. Hannah Miller’s putback just before the horn made it 19-16 at the break.
Hailey Brooks scored 12 points to lead South Greene (3-5). Ten of those points came in the second half where Amelia Mullins scored all nine of her points. Emma Cutshall’s basket made it 44-37 South Greene with 4:13 remaining.
Jordyn Roderick scored eight, and Addison Williams hit two first-quarter baskets before finishing with six points.
The Lady Rebels shot just 5-of-18 at the charity stripe.
NG 12 7 15 18 — 52
SG 9 7 19 9 — 44
NG (52): Sonya Wagner 16, Zoe Sanders 10, Shelby Davenport 9, Emily Britton 7, Hailee English 6, Grace Buchanan 2, Hannah Miller 2.
SG (44): Hailey Brooks 12, Amelia Mullins 9, Jordyn Roderick 8, Emma Cutshall 6, Addison Williams 6, Madison Hensley 3.
3-pointers: Sonya Wagner 4, Emily Britton, Hailey Brooks, Emma Cutshall, Hailee English, Madison Hensley, Amelia Mullins, Jordyn Roderick, Zoe Sanders.
UP NEXT
South Greene entertains Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday before Tuesday’s trip to Grainger.
North Greene visits Hancock County on Tuesday.