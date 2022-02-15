JOHNSON CITY — North Greene High School will have two No. 1 seeds for the upcoming District 1-A tournament.
The second-ranked Huskies clinched their top seed on Tuesday night, taking a 75-66 win at University High.
North Greene (26-4, 7-1 District 1-A) clinched a share of the conference title, having already won a coin flip against Hampton for the No. 1 seed tiebreaker.
Jason Britton fired in 29 points to lead the Huskies, and he was already in double figures after a 12-point first quarter. He buried two 3-pointers and went 5-of-5 at the foul line.
Cody Freshour scored 15 points, with Olli Saarela and Mauro Garcia adding 10 apiece. Freshour hit five field goals in the first half, including an and-one, and also went 5-of-5 at the charity stripe.
Saarela hit 8-of-8 free throws, while Garcia matched Jasper Brand with four field goals. Brand scored eight points, and Tyler Sanches had three.
The Huskies led 23-20 after one quarter and 42-36 at halftime before taking a 58-44 cushion to the fourth quarter.
John Carter hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 32 points for the Buccaneers (12-11, 4-4), while Joseph Armstrong added 10.
The North Greene boys take on the Unaka-Cloudland winner in Saturday’s District 1-A semifinals at Happy Valley High School, with start time set for 6 p.m.
GIRLS NORTH GREENE 58 UNIVERSITY HIGH 24
The Lady Huskies coasted to their sixth win in a row.
Leading 15-7 after one quarter and 31-18 at the half, North Greene (19-12, 8-0 District 1-A) pulled away in the third and built a 54-22 lead.
Shelby Davenport led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points. Hailee English had nine points and Hannah Miller had seven.
Emily Britton, Brooklyn Anderson and Sonya Wagner scored six points apiece, with Zoe Sanders adding four. Heidi Harmon, Cambell Gaby, Grace Buchanan and Alba Serrano all scored two.
Catie Leonard scored 11 points to lead the Lady Buccaneers (1-22, 0-8).
No. 1 seed North Greene awaits the winner of Hampton and University High for Friday’s District 1-A semifinals at Happy Valley High School. Start time is set for 6 p.m.