Chriss Schultz scored 18 points, Cayden Foulks had 16 and Chance Campbell had 12 as the North Greene Huskies pulled away from the Hampton Bulldogs 72-57 Friday night.
Foulks scored seven points and Kendal Loftis scored six of his nine points in the first quarter to push the Huskies to a 20-12 lead.
After Hampton cut the leaf to 36-33 at halftime, Schultz scored 14 points and Foulks had nine in the second half to help the Huskies pull away again.
North Greene, now 15-3 overall and 2-0 in District 1-A, will host West Greene on Saturday.
Hampton (7-9, 1-1) got a game-high 22 points from Michael Harrison.
Greeneville 81, Claiborne 33
All 12 Greeneville players scored as the Devils rank their record to 12-5 overall and 5-0 in District 2-2A.
Kobi Gillespie led Greeneville with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Reid Cannon scored 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
Terry Grove and Reid Satterfield each added nine points, and Adjatay Dabbs finished with eight for Greeneville.
Jackson Tillery pulled down six rebounds for the Devils, while Avery Collins and Bradley Wells each had five.
Greeneville plays at Cumberland Gap on Saturday.
GIRLS North Greene 72, Hampton 44
Shelby Davenport poured in a game-high 23 points as the North Greene Lady Huskies throttled the Hampton Lady Bulldogs.
North Greene led 18-13 after one quarter before really stepping on the gas in the second quarter.
Behind 15 points from Davenport in the second, the Lady Huskies outscored Hampton 23-10 in the period to lead 41-23 at halftime.
Davenport scored her final six points in the third quarter as North Greene took a 60-31 lead.
Haleigh Bernard tallied 11 points for North Greene, now 12-3 overall and 2-0 in District 1-A.
Brooklyn Anderson and Breezy Savage each added nine points for the Lady Huskies, who host West Greene on Saturday.
Hampton (1-10, 0-1) got 10 points each from Macy Henry and Linsey Jenkins.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS South Greene 55, Happy Valley 40
Jase Roderick led South Greene with 20 points, Cayden Fillers tallied 10, Colby Brooks had seven, and Trey Gentry and Brendan Lisenby each chipped in six.
Drew Blevins scored 15 points for Happy Valley.
South Greene won the JV game 45-43. Will Arrowood scored 13 points for the Rebels, while Charlie Lane and Nash Rader each finished with six.
Happy Valley’s Ron Paul Parker led all scorers with 23 points.