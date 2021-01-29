North Greene Middle School won the boys Area 3 Class A tournament with a 52-32 win over Surgoinsville on Thursday night.
Lawson Davenport led North Greene with 13 points, Bennett McLain had 12, Yeshua Vaught had 11, Caden Freshour had 10 and Brody Franklin had six.
North Greene is coached by Matt Weems. Assistant coach is Jamey Palmer.
The NGMS girls took third place in the Area 3 Class A tournament, beating Surgoinsville 25-17. Hannah Miller scored 10 points, Lauren Keffer had eight, Loren Blevins had five and Sirinity Cutshall chipped in two.
North Greene is coached by Karen Palmer. Assistant coach is Jamey Palmer.