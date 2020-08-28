COSBY — It’s never a week too late when you come out with a victory.
On Friday, the Cosby High Eagles hit the field for the first time in 2020, a week later than most teams, and picked up a 26-12 victory over the North Greene Huskies. The win marks the second consecutive season the Eagles have started the year 1-0.
It’s been a stressful offseason for everyone, but Cosby (1-0) has had a more unusual go than most with school being pushed back. It’s caused roster issues over the past few weeks, but everything was right for Friday night.
“I’ve got 21 kids tonight,” Coach Kevin Hall said when asked about his team’s confidence headed into the matchup. “I told them they are the toughest twenty son of a guns out there.”
The previous meeting between the two, the Big Blue ended up victorious claiming a 28-8 win over the Huskies in which they used a similar game plan.
In the first quarter, the Eagles started off with a strong three-play drive that was ultimately ended on setbacks from penalties. After giving the Huskies great field position, they cashed in as Tyler Sanches punched his way into the end zone for the game’s first score.
Sanches finished the night with 83 yards on 15 carries.
Both teams struggled with penalties, as Friday marked the first game of the year for both clubs.
Cosby fought through, though, and responded with a 7-yard touchdown run by Doyne Calina.
With neither team finding much success on offense in the second quarter, the team’s went into the half tied at 6-6.
William Fowler and Calina were all over the stat sheet starting with Calina posting seven tackles. Fowler had five tackles.
The Eagles came out in the second half firing on all cylinders starting with a squib kick from senior Heirberto Gonzalez that was fumbled by a Husky and recovered by Caleb Lawson.
Lawson had his way with the Huskies defense through the first half and continued to do so in the third quarter. He was about 10 yards shy of the century mark until he fielded a 12-yard score to give the Eagles a six-point lead.
North Greene was plagued by 14 penalties.
“We played a lot of freshman tonight. As crazy as this sounds, nothing surprised me,” North Greene coach Andrew Murray said. “The longer we go they better we get.”
Hunter Workman used his feet to help secure the win Friday night with 36 yards and a TD on eight attempts.
The Eagles played strong defense throughout the second half only allowing the Huskies to score one time late in the fourth quarter.