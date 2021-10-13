Hailee English served aces, and North Greene served notice — the Lady Huskies have their sights on the state tournament.
North Greene reached the Class A Sectional round for the second straight year, defeating Gatlinburg-Pittman 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-10 in the Region 1-A tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at South Greene.
North Greene lost to South Greene in straight sets in the championship match, but region champions and runners-up advance to sectionals.
Things took a dramatic turn for North Greene in the third set when Gatlinburg-Pittman appeared to take a 15-13 lead. But with G-P’s server out of rotation, the Lady Highlanders lost four points and suddenly fell behind 14-11.
“Coach (James) Buchanan over here caught that,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “That was a big momentum shift.”
No doubt. Leading 15-14, the Lady Huskies scored the next nine points starting with an English kill. English then followed with four service aces in five points before adding another, her sixth of the third set. No wonder coaches voted English the District 1-A Server of the Year.
“She’s our senior leader … she stepped up big there,” Tarlton said.
A G-P service error ended the third frame, and the Lady Huskies dominated the fourth set. English served two more aces to build a 6-1 lead, giving her eight aces for the match. Her 11th kill made it 24-9 before an attack error ended the contest.
Gracie Johnson, who also served an ace, recorded three kills during North Greene’s 6-0 run in the fourth set, building a 12-2 lead. The Lady Huskies scored six straight, including back-to-back aces by Mercy Buchanan, to make it 22-8.
Johnson led North Greene with 20 kills, while Keffer tallied nine.
“We really tried to take advantage of when their middle blocker (Maddy Newman) had to come over and sit down,” Tarlton said. “We knew we’d have the opportunity to run off several points in a row.”
Kylee Jones dished 33 assists, and McKinlee Weems had three kills. Jones and Madison Sanders each served an ace.
G-P led 14-6 in the first set before two Johnson kills and a Sanders ace helped North Greene take a 20-19 lead. A net violation and a lift gave the Lady Highlanders a 1-0 lead in the match.
Weems and Keffer each blocked a shot in the tight second set, as three straight points gave the Lady Huskies a 21-16 lead. North Greene won on a service error to pull even.
SOUTH GREENE 3, COSBY 0
South Greene trailed only once in the Region 1-A semifinal round, cruising to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 win.
The Lady Rebels jumped ahead 10-1 and 15-3 early, and a 7-0 run made it 24-7 before Roderick’s kill ended Game 1.
South Greene scored the first nine points of the second set, before taking a 17-3 lead with a 5-0 run. After kills by Ashlynn King and Addison Williams, an attack error put South Greene ahead 2-0.
Cosby took a a 4-2 lead in the third set, but not for long. The Lady Rebels scored the next four points and then built an 11-5 advantage. South Greene ended the match with a 9-0 run, which included four service aces by Addison Compton. Lexie Miller’s ace concluded the match.
Roderick served two aces with 11 kills, while Williams added 10 kills. Sydney Gentry tallied 35 assists, three kills and three aces. Compton served a team-high five aces, and Emma Cutshall added another. Macey Snapp led South Greene in digs with eight. Mackenzie Niston and Davanie Tarleton each blocked two shots.