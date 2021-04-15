DANDRIDGE — North Greene got hits but couldn’t string them together. Isaac Lawson made the Huskies pay.
Lawson batted in four runs as Class 3A Jefferson County took an 8-1 decision over Class A’s top-ranked Huskies on Thursday at Patriot Park.
Lawson, a sophomore, went 3-for-3 to lead the Patriots (11-8), who took a manageable 2-0 lead into the fourth inning.
Tucker Hixon doubled to lead off the bottom half of the frame, advancing on a groundout. Carter Morelock caught a fly ball in left field for the second out and threw home where catcher Jonah Palmer tried to tag the upright Hixon. But the plate umpire called Hixon safe.
While Huskies coach Jason Lowe disagreed with the call, he was equally frustrated with the response as Jefferson County added four more hits in the inning. Shepard Smith and Lawson both knocked a two-run single to make it a 7-0 game.
“I felt like we didn’t fight today like we have in the past,” Lowe said. “We caught a couple of bad breaks ... but instead of fighting through that, I felt like we kind of laid down a little bit and gave them too many runs. They outplayed us.”
Jefferson County, which has reached the Region 1-3A semifinals three straight years including a third-place state tournament finish in 2017, added one more run in the sixth on Jacob Rogers’ RBI double.
Jeshua Crawford gave North Greene (15-3) some life with his leadoff double in the fifth. His courtesy runner, Tanner Sexton, scored from third when Chance Campbell grounded out. But the Huskies couldn’t muster any more hits after Carson Whaley’s two-out double.
Jefferson County held a 9-5 advantage in hits, and each team committed two errors.
“We’re capable of hitting the baseball like (Jefferson County did). We have hit the baseball like that,” Lowe said. “We’ve got to string together hits and not scatter them through seven innings. It’s hard to win like that, especially when their pitcher is pounding the zone.”
Maddux Rogers went the distance for Jefferson County, striking out four in his first high school varsity start.
Micah Jones, Tucker Owen and Palmer all singled for the Huskies.
Crawford suffered his first loss of the season for North Greene. In six innings, he gave up 10 hits, walked none and struck out three. Six of Jefferson County's runs were earned.
North Greene will host West Greene on Friday.