Brooklyn Anderson scored a game-high 23 points, eight in the fourth quarter, to help the North Greene Lady Huskies hold off Cloudland 51-50 on Friday night.
Anderson scored six points and Emily Britton knocked down a 3-pointer in the first quarter as North Greene took a 14-7 lead.
Cloudland rallied to to it 27-27 at halftime and led 42-37 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Huskies hit 10 of 12 free throws, including 6 of 6 from Anderson, to take the lead and hang on in the fourth quarter.
Haleigh Bernard added nine points for North Greene, while Breezy Savage finished with seven.
South Greene 69 Unaka 47
Kiley Collins and Addison Williams each scored 18 points and Haley Kells added 14 as South Greene cruised.
Collins drained two 3-pointers, and Kells and Jayden Merriweather each hit one as South Greene built a 20-10 lead in the first quarter.
Kells dropped in two more 3s and had 11 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Rebels to a 46-19 halftime lead.
Merriweather finished with nine points for South Greene, while Ava Clark chipped in six.
BOYS North Greene 82 Cloudland 60
Behind a game-high 27 points from Chriss Schultz – 21 in the second half – the North Greene Huskies ran off from Cloudland.
Chance Campbell knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first half to help the Huskies to a 32-29 halftime lead.
Schultz scored six points in the third quarter and Cayden Foulks scored four, including a 3-pointer, as North Greene built a 51-43 cushion going into the fourth quarter.
Campbell finished with 16 points for North Greene. Kendal Loftis added 12 points and Shane Cooter finished with 11.
WRESTLING Devils Notch 3 Wins
The Greeneville Greene Devils defeated Sullivan East 72-12, Daniel Boone 84-0 and David Crockett 51-25.
Greeneville 72 Sullivan East 12
Greeneville got pins from Morgan Lowery at 170 pounds, Ross Cornelius at 195 pounds, Zac Chrisman at 220, Cooper Johnson at 113, LeAndre Dabney Jr. at 120, Josue Castillo at 126, Charles Dabney at 132 and Hunter Johnson at 145.
Greeneville 84 Daniel Boone 0
Greeneville got pins from Zac Chrisman at 285 pounds, Josue Castillo at 120 and Todd Wallin at 126.
Greeneville 51 David Crockett 25
Greeneville got pins from Zac Chrisman at 220 pounds, Cooper Johnson at 113, LeAndre Dabney Jr. at 120, Hunter Mason at 132 and Kodiak Cannedy at 160. Morgan Lowery won be decision at 170.
In girls matches, Greeneville got pins from Jenna Baines at 112 pounds and Morgan Cornelius at 140.
Greeneville will wrestle at home at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16.