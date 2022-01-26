012622 NG COLLIER

North Greene’s Aidan Collier watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the Class A state tournament on Oct. 7. Collier has been named to the TSWA Class A all-state team.

 SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN

North Greene junior Aidan Collier has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class A All-State golf team.

In October, Collier shot a two-day score of 11-under-par 133 and finished second at the TSSAA Class A state golf tournament. Collier’s total tied him for the eighth lowest score in state tournament history.

Cascade’s Evan Woosley-Reed edged Collier for the state title with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Sevierville Golf Club for a two-day total 132. Woosley-Reed, who has won the past three state championships, has also been named to the all-state team.

TSWA CLASS A ALL-STATE GOLF

Evan Woosley-Reed, Cascade, Sr.

Aidan Collier, North Greene, Jr.

Peyton Ogle, Signal Mountain, Jr.

Renato Gerena, South Gibson, Sr.

Blake Woody, Kingston, Jr.