North Greene junior Aidan Collier has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class A All-State golf team.
In October, Collier shot a two-day score of 11-under-par 133 and finished second at the TSSAA Class A state golf tournament. Collier’s total tied him for the eighth lowest score in state tournament history.
Cascade’s Evan Woosley-Reed edged Collier for the state title with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Sevierville Golf Club for a two-day total 132. Woosley-Reed, who has won the past three state championships, has also been named to the all-state team.
TSWA CLASS A ALL-STATE GOLF
Evan Woosley-Reed, Cascade, Sr.
Aidan Collier, North Greene, Jr.
Peyton Ogle, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Renato Gerena, South Gibson, Sr.
Blake Woody, Kingston, Jr.