The North Greene boys golf team claimed the District 2 Small Division championship on Thursday at Link Hills Country Club.
The Huskies shot 339 as a team, and Aidan Collier took medalist honors by shooting a 71. Collier was nine strokes ahead of South Greene’s Daniel Worley, who finished second.
Ricky Compton shot an 83 for North Greene and was third. Jeshua Crawford shot an 89 and Cayden Foulks shot a 96 for the Huskies.
Cumberland Gap shot 388 to come in second. Peyton Wilder and Paxton Cole each shot an 86, and Dillon Collins and James Miracle each shot a 108.
South Greene was third, shooting 401. Worley had an 80, Isaac Hoese 90, Jimmy Roberts 104 and Dustin Crum 127.
West Greene’s Tilynn Willett shot a 90 and Claiborne’s Alvie Poore shot a 109.
The Claiborne girls shot 188 to win their district championship. Lucy Shockley shot a 91 and Ella Compton shot a 97.
South Greene came in second place led by Lindsey Howlett’s 94. Rachel Aiken shot a 111 for the Lady Rebels’ team score of 205.
Cumberland Gap shot a 251 led by medalist Cayden Walker’s 90. Abby Bailey shot a 161.
West Greene shot 272 as a team. Hannah Collins shot a 124 and Jessica Ford shot a 148.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 2 Sullivan Central 1
The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights overcame a 1-0 deficit to notch their fourth straight win with a home victory over the Sullivan Central Lady Cougars.
Sullivan Central scored first when Chuckey-Doak had a defensive miscommunication in the 5th minute.
The Lady Black Knights settled down on defense and held Sullivan Central scoreless for the next 75 minutes.
Chuckey-Doak senior Madison Marion rocketed a shot through the keeper’s legs right after the water break in the 22nd minute. Junior Marci Merrill tallied an assist, and the half ended with a 1-1 tie.
After the half, Chuckey-Doak senior Jessica Morrison crossed the ball to Marion, who had a one-on-one with the visiting keeper and slotted the ball in the right corner in the 45th minute.
Chuckey-Doak junior Breanna Roberts had another stellar performance in goal with 19 saves behind a strong defensive performance from seniors Carissa Dailey and Lily Gosnell. Freshman Bailea Gilland was a workhorse at midfield, winning everything.
Chuckey-Doak (4-3-1) will host University High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL Greeneville 3, Sevier County 0
The Lady Greene Devils defeated Sevier County 25-16, 25-6, 25-8 on Thursday to move to 6-0 in District 2-2A.
Nikkayla Stewart put down seven kills for Greeneville, while Takiya Curry had five, and Natalie Ford and Lauren Bailey each had four.
Eden Aiken led Greeneville with seven digs. Emma Renner had six, and Chloe Marsh and Jules Aiken each tallied five.
Jules Aiken, Marsh and Renner each served three aces.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Greeneville 38, Crockett 0
Greeneville quarterback Carson Quillen rushed for 150 yards and three scores on 11 carries, and threw for 114 yards and two scores. He completed seven of 11 passes and was intercepted once.
Greeneville’s Isaac McGill had three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Drew Armbrister had a 30-yard TD catch, and Maddox Bishop caught a 26-yard pass.
On defense, Bishop had two interceptions and McGill had one. Armbrister, Noah Murry and Brayden Weems each had two tackles.
Greeneville also won the JV game 6-0.
The Devils will play at Boone next week.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
Chuckey-Doak 6, Church Hill 2
After a weeklong break, the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights picked up their fourth straight win.
The Knights scored in the opening minute when Layla Fox took the ball off a defender and placed it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Church Hill Lady Panthers knotted the score 1-1 seven minutes later.
In the 16th minute, Fox won the ball in the midfield area and played a through ball to Lindsey Rojas, who finished by burying the ball into the bottom corner for a 2-1 Chuckey-Doak lead at the half.
The Lady Black Knights opened the second half with three goals in the span of six minutes. The first came in the 31st minute when Fox played a through ball to Tavyn Southerland, who blasted a shot into the goal just inside the 18-yard box for a 3-1 lead.
Three minutes later, Southerland scored her second goal when she won a loose ball in the midfield area, carried it into the 18-yard box and smashed the ball into the back post for a 4-1 lead.
Finishing the 3-goal blitz was Fox with her second goal. She dribbled past defenders and placed the ball into the back of the net for a 5-1 lead.
In the 52nd minute, Southerland completed a hat trick by scoring off a ball won from a goal kick that she drilled past the keeper for a 6-1 lead.
The Lady Panthers got a goal in the closing minutes for the final score.
The Lady Black Knights’ defense played well again, holding Church Hill to only a handful of shots all night.
Chuckey-Doak (4-0) travels to Unicoi County at 6 p.m. Monday.