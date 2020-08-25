The North Greene boys golf team continued its winning ways on Monday, topping Chuckey-Doak, South Greene and West Greene in a match at Link Hills Country Club.
Aidan Collier earned medalist honors by shooting a 32 to lead the Huskies. Ricky Compton and Jeshua Crawford each shot a 39, and Carson Whaley shot a 45 for North Greene's team score of 155.
Cayden Foulks shot a 52 and Evan Starnes shot a 56.
South Greene shot a 186 as a team. Daniel Worley shot a 37 to lead the Rebels. Isaac Hoese shot a 38, Jimmy Roberts 54 and Dustin Crum 58.
Chuckey-Doak turned in a 194 as a team. Jordan Pruitt and Tyler Morrison each shot a 45 for the Black Knights. Ethan Smith shot a 51 and Samuel Riddle 53.
Tilynn Willett shot a 46 for West Greene.
The South Greene girls shot a 109 with Lindsey Howlett shooting 52 and Rachel Aiken shooting 57.
The West Greene girls shot a 125. Jessica Ford had a 62 and Hannah Collins shot a 63.