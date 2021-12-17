Three players scored in double figures to help the North Greene Middle School boys top Newport Grammar School, the defending TMSAA Class A state champion, 36-34 on Thursday night.
Thomas Darnell scored 12 points, Tyler Britton added 11 and Christian Cogdill had 10 for North Greene.
Britton knocked down three 3-pointers, and Jaiden Bailey hit from deep in the second quarter for his three points.
North Greene trailed 22-21 at halftime but allowed just two field goals in the third quarter, taking a 28-26 lead to the fourth.
In the girls game, Newport Grammar pitched a first-half shutout en route to a 31-7 win. The Lady Warriors led 22-0 at halftime and 25-3 after three quarters.
Kadynce Deweese, Kennedy Malone and Teaganne Vakkur each hit a basket for two points for North Greene, and Josie Graham scored one.