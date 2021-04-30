North Greene pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth for a 4-3 District 1-A win over Unaka on Thursday.
Kessie Antonelli reached on an error, took second on a two-out single to left field by Kylee Jones and scored on a single to left by Paysli Randolph to make it 4-3.
Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out eight. All three Unaka runs were earned.
Randolph finished 2-for-3 with a double, Zoe Sanders was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jones was 2-for-3, Anna Weems had a hit and two RBI, and Gaby had a double.
North Greene hosts Cloudland on Friday.
BASEBALL West Greene 19 Unaka 8
ELIZABETHTON — West Greene’s Keith Valentine, Allen Vaughn and Austin Wampler each had a double.
West Greene cranked out 13 hits. Wampler finished with three and two RBI, Trey Tweed had two and two RBI, Vaughn had two and two RBI, Mason McCamey had two and an RBI, Valentine had one and two RBI, Kenton Cobble had one and two RBI, Damien Burns had one and one RBI, and Drake McIntyre had one.
Aaron Waddell pitched 1⅔ innings of relief for the win. He gave up a hit, a run, walked two and struck out three.
West Greene hosts Cumberland Gap on Monday.
Chuckey-Doak 8-12 Cocke County 4-3
NEWPORT — In the first game of a doubleheader sweep for Chuckey-Doak, Connor Lamons’ sacrifice fly broke a 4-4 tie in a four-run eighth inning for the Black Knights.
Lamons finished with two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Cadin Tullock had a hit and two RBI, Jaylen Willett had a hit and an RBI, Hunter Ball had a hit, Cole Lamons had a hit and an RBI and Matthew Palazzo had a hit.
Palazzo pitched a hitless, scoreless eighth for the win. He struck out one.
Thomas Guy tossed two innings of scoreless relief. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out two.
In the second game, Chuckey-Doak’s Wade Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, while Dillon Shelton was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Ball had a hit and two RBI, Tullock and Cole Lamons each had a hit and an RBI, and Willett and Connor Lamons each had a hit.
Cole Lamons went the distance on the mound in the five-inning win. He gave up four hits, walked three and struck out four. One of Cocke County’s three runs was earned.
Sullivan East 10 North Greene 4
BLUFF CITY — North Greene’s Carter Morelock went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Brady Harkleroad had a hit and an RBI for North Greene, while Chance Campbell, Dakota Robbins, Tanner Sexton and Cayden Foulks each had a hit.