The North Greene Middle School girls will ride a thrilling win into Thanksgiving break.
The Lady Huskies edged Bulls Gap 22-21 on Monday night, before the NGMS boys took a 49-35 victory.
Down 7-6 at the half, North Greene jumped in front 14-12 going to the fourth before earning the hard-fought win. Hannah Brooks and Teaganne Vakkur both scored six points to lead NGMS. Josie Graham and Kennedy Malone each had four, and Teagan McGuire added two.
Kailee Carter led Bulls Gap with a game-high nine points.
North Greene’s boys placed three in double figures, led by Eli Johnson’s 13 points. Tyler Britton scored 11, and Thomas Darnell had 10. Jaiden Bailey nearly hit double digits with nine points, Brayden Weems had four and Christian Cogdill had two. Britton and Bailey each buried a 3-pointer.
The Huskies led 9-7 after one quarter, 20-15 at the half and 34-28 going to the fourth.
Jake Elliott and Noah Seals both scored 11 to lead Bulls Gap.