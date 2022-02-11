ELIZABETHTON — Shelby Davenport scored 19 points and Brooklyn Anderson added 17 as the North Greene Huskies clinched the top seed in the District 1-A tournament with a 55-51 win at Unaka on Friday night.
North Greene, now 18-12 overall and 7-0 in the district, trailed 19-16 after one quarter, 32-31 at halftime and 39-38 after three.
Anderson scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Huskies rally past the Lady Rangers (21-6, 5-2). Hailee English drained a 3-pointer for North Greene in the fourth, while Zoe Sanders scored her only two points on free throws in the period.
Davenport scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, a Class A Miss Basketball finalist, led all scorers with 23 points. Tara Whitehead finished with 11 points for the Lady Rangers.
BOYS NORTH GREENE 72 UNAKA 53
Jason Britton knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for North Greene, while Cody Freshour finished with 14.
North Greene, now 25-4 overall and 6-1 in District 1-A, led 20-14 after one quarter, 35-25 at halftime and 46-34 at the end of three.
Britton hit four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Huskies extend their lead.
Mauro Garcia and Jasper Brand each added eight points for North Greene.
Devin Ramsey scored 27 points for Unaka (10-16, 2-5).