It took extra innings, but North Greene Middle School punched its ticket to the TMSAA East Tennessee State Sectional on Monday night.
The Huskies defeated Chuckey-Doak 10-6 in eight innings to earn their spot, placing third in the TMSAA Area 3 tournament.
Tyler Britton, Isaac Gaby and Owen Pierce led North Greene’s offense with two hits apiece. Pierce and Christian Cogdill both batted in two runs, with Josh Hightower and Cogdill adding one hit.
On the mound, Britton struck out five in 4.1 innings. Aidan Halley threw two innings and got the save, sending North Greene on to the next postseason round.
Jonesborough and Unicoi County played in the Area 3 championship game, with North Greene clinching the third and Area 3’s last spot in the Sectional tournament.
TRACK & FIELD
Rebels Get Wins
BRISTOL, Va. — Braxstin Roberts and Zackriah Duncan led a strong showing by South Greene Middle School on Monday night.
Roberts won the discus throw at 106-4, and Duncan claimed first in the 110-meter hurdles with his time of 18.69 seconds at the Bearcat Middle School Invitational hosted by Virginia High.
Duncan also finished runner-up in the 400-meter dash, with Heath Norton taking third in shot put. Zachary Bledsoe finished fourth behind Roberts in discus.
The Rebels finished third at the 12-team meet with 49 points. Union edged Lee for the title, 97-91.
On the girls side, South Greene got two runner-up finishes. Kortnei Bailey took second in shot put, and Natalie Foshie finished runner-up in discus. Alexa Gabbard took third place in the 100-meter hurdles.
As a team, the Lady Rebels finished fourth out of 12 teams with 43 points. Lee cruised to the team title with 92 points.