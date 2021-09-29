ELIZABETHTON — Aidan Collier admitted he’s had better days on the links.
Of course, Collier’s standards are high enough to where he’s disappointed with shooting any number over par. But on Wednesday, he still proved himself the best male golfer in Region 1-A, winning a first-place medal for the third straight year.
Having clinched his third straight appearance in the TSSAA state championships, Collier can lower his score back below par on Tennessee’s biggest stage.
Collier shot 1-over-par 73 (34-39) to lead North Greene in Wednesday’s Region 1-A championship at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Club. The junior recovered from an early bogey with birdies on Holes 4, 6 and 9 — the sixth hole being a par-5. He turned at 2-under-par and finished his day with five straight pars.
“Still happy with the win, even though I didn’t play my best,” Collier said. “I’m kind of disappointed with how I finished today’s round. If you have four three-putts on the back nine, you’re most likely not shooting well.”
The greens played noticeably faster than last week’s District 1-A championships, according to Collier.
With a team score of 329, North Greene just missed its third straight state tournament with a Region 1-A runner-up finish. Alcoa shot 322 to win the region title.
RICKEY RETURNS
Rickey Compton’s senior golf season will last one more week, as he’ll join Collier at the TSSAA state championships. Compton nearly forced a first-place playoff, shooting 2-over-par 74 (38-36). He recovered from three straight bogeys with a birdie on No. 7, where he hit one of his better approach shots and sank a 14-foot putt.
“From then on, it was pretty straightforward playing,” Compton said.
In fact, Compton shot 2-under on Holes 4-17.
It’ll be his fourth season at the state tournament, and his first time individually since his freshman year. He’s finished in the top 20 each of his first three trips.
“Made me happy to put a good round together with all the money on the line,” Compton said. “(Making All-State) is probably my biggest goal going down there this year.”
Jeshua Crawford (83) shot 41-42, and Evan Starnes (99) shot 52-47 to make up North Greene’s team score. Crawford made birdie on the par-4 ninth and par-5 14th holes. Conner Fitzgerald (152) shot a non-counting 70-82.
COUNTY GLANCE
Daniel Worley shot 1-under on his back nine, going 44-35 to lead South Greene with his 79. He made birdie on Holes 5, 6 and 11, all par-5.
Kolben Gregg (85) shot 42-43, Benji Conner (90) went 46-44 and Alec Jones (102) carded a 48-54 to round out the Rebels’ team score. Conner birdied the par-4 ninth and 12th holes.
South Greene tied University High for fourth place with 356 strokes, while Dustin Crum went 47-60 for a non-counting 107, including his birdie on 5.
West Greene’s Tilynn Willett shot 42-38 for his individual score of 80, making birdie on Holes 3, 14, 16 and 17.
Tyler Morrison shot 85 (43-42), and Jordan Pruitt (89) went 43-46 to represent Chuckey-Doak individually. Morrison birdied Holes 2 and 12.
UP NEXT
Collier and Compton participate in the TSSAA Class A state championships at Sevierville Golf Club on Oct. 6-7.