Shelby Davenport initially didn’t want to play college basketball.
Though she put up solid numbers, nagging injuries had taken their toll on the North Greene senior. But thanks to “a lot of prayer,” Davenport changed her mind.
On Wednesday morning, she held her ceremony at North Greene High School, having signed to continue her education and basketball career at Milligan University.
“It’s not really sunk in all the way, but I’m excited,” she said. “I dealt with a lot of injuries this year, and I was like, I don’t know if my body can take four more years. But after it was all said and done, I was like I don’t think I can hang up the shoes when I have the chance for four more years.”
Davenport admitted not considering college offers at first. But her mindset began to change when Milligan coach Kylie Russell Greer reached out.
The commute from home is reasonable, which will allow Davenport to come back and watch her younger brother Lawson play for the Huskies. Just as important, the Milligan campus lured Davenport with its tight-knit family environment.
“I went and visited, but I was kind of like, I still don’t know that I want to go play anywhere,” Davenport said. “But when I got there, I loved the school part of it. All the professors, they seemed to care about you, seemed like a whole family atmosphere.”
Davenport indicated she’ll likely be a guard for the Buffaloes, perhaps playing the 3 position.
“I’m going to focus a lot on strength training this summer,” she said. “I was a little bigger (than opposing players in high school), so I could get away with playing post sometimes here, but I’d say I won’t be on the bigger spectrum in college.”
Davenport intends to study exercise science at MU, looking to become a physician assistant after school.
She finished her career at North Greene with 1,387 points, averaging 12.9 per game and 4.3 rebounds her senior year. Davenport shot 38.7% from 3-point range this season as she helped the Lady Huskies earn their third consecutive state tournament berth.
“I don’t think I’d be the person I am today (without North Greene),” Davenport said. “We do devotions before every practice, every game. That’s helped me grow a lot in my faith. And the girls, I’ve been around them since I was in like second grade. They’re like family. This is hard to leave them, but they’re very supportive of me. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to spend the last four years.”
The daughter of former South Greene standout Shalene Haire Davenport, Shelby experienced four straight Class A state sectional appearances as well as the last three District 1-A and Region 1-A tournament championships.