AFTON — Two of Greene County’s tallest players equaled each other in the scoring column.
But Jasper Brand got the upper hand in the win column Tuesday night.
North Greene placed four in double figures at Chuckey-Doak, taking a 76-55 victory over the Black Knights.
Brand, North Greene’s 6-foot-7 senior center, hit two midrange floaters and two layups in the second quarter. His final six points came from behind the 3-point line, as his first triple put the Huskies (8-1) ahead 59-46 with 6:27 to play. North Greene steadily pulled away from there.
“I thought he played well,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We have to get him playing a little more physical. Everything is finesse. If he’ll get to where he’s going toward the goal a little bit more and being more aggressive, I think you’ll see him take another step.”
Chuckey-Doak’s 6-foot-7 counterpart Christian Derry matched Brand with 16 points, all in the paint. He hit three layups in both the second and third quarters before his fourth-quarter putback pulled the Black Knights (1-3) within 54-46. But Chuckey-Doak couldn’t get any closer after North Greene scored the next five points.
Jason Britton and Cody Freshour led the Huskies with 17 points each. Britton was 6-of-7 at the foul line before scoring all five of his field goals in the second half. Three of his four layups came in transition, and his 3-pointer made the score 67-50.
Freshour, who had eight points entering the fourth quarter, answered Derry’s putback and helped North Greene keep a comfortable lead. After a three-point play, Freshour hit a runner to cap a 15-2 run and build a 76-52 lead.
“Since the second game of our Thanksgiving tournament, Cody’s been playing great,” Tarlton said. “He’s been averaging double figures. Out of our senior leader, that’s what we need.”
After a Sam English triple, Freshour’s floater gave North Greene a 42-26 halftime lead.
Olli Saarela chipped in 11 points for the Huskies, nine in the first quarter including five free throws, while English scored seven.
Hayden Anderson scored nine points for Chuckey-Doak. His early 3-pointer kept the Black Knights within 21-14 to end the first quarter.
Ethan Grindstaff scored eight points and Cadin Tullock had seven. Roberto Vazquez’s steal and layup gave Chuckey-Doak an 8-4 lead before North Greene scored nine straight points and went on a 17-3 run.
NG 21 21 12 22 — 76 C-D 14 12 18 11 — 55NG (76): Jason Britton 17, Cody Freshour 17, Jasper Brand 16, Olli Saarela 11, Sam English 7, Jan Hillermann 4, Mauro Garcia 2, Tyler Sanches 2.
C-D (55): Christian Derry 16, Hayden Anderson 9, Ethan Grindstaff 8, Cadin Tullock 7, Dillon Shelton 4, Roberto Vazquez 4, Wade Fletcher 2, Brasen Murvin 2, Isaiah Treadway 2, Luke Myers 1.
3-pointers: Jasper Brand 2, Hayden Anderson, Jason Britton, Sam English, Cadin Tullock.
GIRLS NORTH GREENE 60 CHUCKEY-DOAK 20
Sonya Wagner’s ankles apparently didn’t bother her Tuesday night.
She was already in double figures by halftime. The Lady Huskies dominated early and built a comfortable lead, taking a 40-point win at Chuckey-Doak.
Wagner hit from 3-point range four times in the first half and finished with a game-high 16 points for North Greene (3-6).
Wagner’s second triple and a putback helped begin a 16-0 run in the second quarter. She ended the spurt with two straight 3-pointers, and the Lady Huskies led 45-13 at the break.
“She’s had two sprained ankles … I think it’s slowed her down a little bit, but tonight she looked good,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “She looked healthy, she looked strong. I didn’t see any pain, no wincing in her face. I think she’s going to have a breakout year. That’s what we expected all along.”
Shelby Davenport hit double figures before the first quarter expired, scoring 11 of her 13 points. Her pull-up jumper started North Greene’s first big run, a 12-0 stretch to make it 16-2.
Davenport and Wagner hit two straight 3s after a Zoe Sanders layup. All three baskets came off turnovers in a span of 26 seconds.
“Thought our kids were reading the right thing, getting a lot of hands on loose balls, tipped passes … I thought we did better in our half-court defense when they did break our press,” Buchanan said. “I think that’s the first time we’ve been able to get through our entire rotation.”
The game occurred a day after a rare early-season practice, as North Greene played eight games in a 10-day stretch.
Sanders joined Wagner and Davenport in double figures with 12 points.
The Lady Huskies allowed just eight field goals in the game and didn’t allow any points in the fourth quarter.
Hayleigh Hensley led the Lady Black Knights (0-3) with seven points, hitting a layup and a pull-up jumper in the third quarter to end a 6-0 run that brought the score to 47-19.
NG 27 18 8 7 — 60 C-D 9 4 7 0 — 20NG (60): Sonya Wagner 16, Shelby Davenport 13, Zoe Sanders 12, Alba Serrano 5, Emily Britton 4, Cambell Gaby 4, Hannah Miller 4, Hailee English 2.
C-D (20): Hayleigh Hensley 7, Breanna Roberts 4, Saniah Atchison 3, Kennedy Brown 2, Taliah Johnson 2, Faith Yokley 2.
3-pointers: Sonya Wagner 4, Saniah Atchison, Shelby Davenport, Alba Serrano.
UP NEXT
North Greene travels to South Greene on Friday.
Chuckey-Doak hosts West Greene on Tuesday.