BAILEYTON — The second half belonged to Shelby Davenport, and the season sweep belonged to North Greene on Saturday night.
After trailing throughout the first half, the Lady Huskies regained the lead in the third quarter and pulled away late, defeating South Greene 47-40 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Davenport fired in 21 points for North Greene (13-11), which earned its fifth win in six games. After hitting a triple in the second quarter, Davenport scored 16 of her points in the second half with two and-ones.
She had four of North Greene’s seven field goals in the third quarter and also finished 6-of-6 at the free throw line.
As a team, the Lady Huskies went 13-of-14 at the charity stripe, with Brooklyn Anderson and Zoe Sanders hitting the other seven.
Anderson scored four of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, while Sanders tallied seven points. Emily Britton hit two triples to finish with six points, and Sonya Wagner hit an early 3-pointer.
Madison Hensley, who hit two 3-pointers in the first half, and Emma Cutshall led South Greene (11-13) with nine points apiece. The two combined for all seven of South Greene’s fourth-quarter points.
Amelia Mullins scored eight points, Evie Rader had seven and Hailey Brooks scored an early 3-pointer. Ryleigh Gregg and Haley Susong had two points each.
The Lady Rebels led 14-8 after one quarter and 21-18 at halftime, but North Greene jumped ahead 34-33 going to the fourth quarter.
South Greene will host West Greene on Tuesday, while North Greene will host Grainger.
FARRAGUT 64
GREENEVILLE 43
FARRAGUT — The Class 4A Lady Admirals scored 16 points in each quarter en route to the non-district win over Class 3A Greeneville.
Seniors Keeleigh Rogers and Ashlyn Sheridan each scored 18 points for Farragut, now 16-5. Ace Strickland, another senior, added 15 points.
Rogers scored eight points and Sheridan knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Farragut to a 16-8 lead.
Farragut led 32-26 at halftime and 48-33 at the end of three quarters. Strickland outscored Greeneville by herself in the fourth quarter, 11-10.
Chloe Marsh scored 17 points for Greeneville, which has lost four of its past six games and is 16-5. Delana DeBusk added nine points for the Lady Devils, while leading scorer Lauren Bailey was held to just three.
Greeneville is 3-0 in District 2-3A and will host league cellar dweller Claiborne (4-11, 0-4) on Tuesday.
BOYS
NORTH GREENE 79
SOUTH GREENE 65
BAILEYTON — North Greene made sure the rematch didn’t match the suspense of its one-point win on Rebel Hill.
Ranked No. 5 in Class A, the Huskies completed the season sweep with a win at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Four players scored in double figures for the Huskies (20-4), led by five 3-pointers and 27 points from Jason Britton. Cody Freshour scored 21, while Jasper Brand and Olli Saarela scored 10 points apiece.
Leading 12-9 after one quarter, the Huskies built a sizable 36-21 lead at halftime on a Britton triple at the buzzer. North Greene took a 55-43 advantage to the fourth quarter.
Ethan Cooper and Sam English scored three points, Mauro Garcia and Brody Franklin each had two and Tyler Sanches one for the Huskies.
Clint Lamb fired in 23 points for the Rebels (7-15).
Woody Hixson hit three triples and matched Cooper Kelley with nine points. Trey Gentry scored eight, Chandler Fillers six, T.J. Buckner five and Hunter Toth two.
South Greene will host West Greene on Tuesday, while North Greene will host Grainger.
FARRAGUT 81
GREENEVILLE 52
FARRAGUT — The Class 4A Farragut Admirals placed five players in double figures en route to the non-district win.
Farragut, now 15-5, jumped to a 26-7 lead after one quarter, led 39-23 at halftime and 55-32 at the end of three.
Dillon Atwell led Farragut with 17 points. Dallas Carbaugh added 14, Ryan Neal 12 and Isaiah Smith each scored 12, and Elisha Brabson finished with 11.
Class 3A Greeneville (14-6) got a game-high 22 points from Ja'Kobi Gillespie and 16 from Reid Satterfield. Adjatay Dabbs, the Devils' third-leading scorer, did not play due to illness.
The Devils are 3-0 in District 2-3A and will host Claiborne (6-12, 1-3) on Tuesday.