Twenty-two years ago, North Greene’s Lady Huskies went winless for the season.
Twenty-one years ago, James Buchanan took over as head coach, and the team won five ball games.
It seems as if the program has been on the rise ever since, and Thursday night at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium, the Lady Huskies handed Buchanan his 400th win as a head coach as they held off Northview Academy 54-49 in a showdown between two squads who advanced to the state semifinals a year ago in their respective classes.
Later, the North Greene boys improved to 13-1 on the season with a 70-59 triumph over the Cougars, giving the Huskies a sweep of the non-conference twinbill.
400 WINS
Not too many area coaches have been able to pull off 400 wins in a career, but Buchanan finished off the feat Thursday night.
“Wasn’t sure it was going to happen tonight,” he said with a smile in his office after the game. “That was a tough game. But they got it done. And 400 wins … well, the kids did that, too. I’ve been blessed with some fine basketball players in my 21 years here. I think we’ve had 23 kids at this school who have scored 1,000 points, and I’ve coached 10 of them. We’ve had four or five all-staters. So yes, I’ve been blessed.”
Coaching is something Buchanan knew he wanted to make a career of, and even though he never thought he’d reach 400 wins, it’s been a good ride with the Huskies.
“I guess I’m just a lifer as a coach,” he said. “I can’t imagine October or November rolling around and me not coaching.”
The Huskies had to work for this one. Pulling out to a 16-point lead (39-23) with 3:30 left in the third quarter, it appeared things were well in hand against the Lady Cougars. But they stormed back in the fourth period and twice cut the lead down to a single point, but the Huskies were able to weather the storm.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, but neither did Northview,” Buchanan said. “They got hot there in the fourth quarter and we kept missing free throws, so they cut it close.”
Senior Shelby Davenport had a big game with 23 points and 15 rebounds, adding to her plus-1,000 point total for her career. She was honored at a recent game for reaching that plateau.
But the biggest shot of the night might have come from reserve Cambell Gaby. Starter Sonya Wagner picked up her fourth foul with 5:18 left in the game and Northview trailed 47-46. Gaby came off the bench and calmly sank a clutch 3-pointer from the top of the key to boost the Huskies ahead by four, then went to the other end and grabbed a rebound and was fouled. She hit one of two free throws to get the lead to 51-46 with 2:24 left, and the Cougars couldn’t overtake the home team.
“That was a huge turn in the game, I think,” Buchanan said. “She had the open shot and she nailed it.”
North Greene (8-6) never trailed in the game, leading 14-11 after one quarter and 29-22 at intermission.
A 10-1 run to start the second half, with Emily Britton and Davenport sinking 3-point goals and Wagner hitting two from inside, put the Huskies up 39-23. But suddenly Northview caught fire and went on an 11-2 spurt to finish out the period and close the gap to 41-34 at the horn.
The good run by the Cougars continued into the fourth with Reagan Brown leading the charge. She scored 14 of her team leading 18 points in the second half. Her 3 with 5:25 left had the margin down to 45-44, and the visitors got the ball back a couple of times with a chance to go ahead, but couldn’t convert.
When Sarah Charnosky made two free throws after Wagner’s foul sent her to the bench, Gaby made her clutch shot that put a damper on the rally by the Cougars.
Davenport was the only NG player in double digits, but Britton scored nine and grabbed seven rebounds.
Northview, which won 33 games last year on its way to the final four in the state Class 2A tournament but lost all five starters to graduation, got the 18 from Brown and eight from Leny Torres. The Cougars drop to 6-5 on the season.
Score by quarters:
Northview Academy 11 11 12 15 — 49
North Greene 14 15 12 13 — 54
Northview (49): L.Torres 8, Reagan Brown 18, White 4, Charnosky 5, Horner 2, C.Torres 4, Bates 2, C.Brown 6.
North Greene (54): Sanders 5, English 6, Britton 9, Shelby Davenport 23, Wagner 7, Gaby 3.
3-Point Goals: NA—6 (R.Brown 4, C.Brown 2). NG—7 (Britton 2, Davenport 2, Sanders, English, Gaby).
BOYS NORTH GREENE 70 NORTHVIEW 59
Jason Britton gunned in 27 points, 22 in the second half, as the Huskies improved to 13-1.
Britton made 15-of-18 foul shots in the second half as the team kept the ball in his hands when Northview was forced to make fouls.
It was another game that North Greene seemed to be in complete control of until a lapse in the second half allowed the Cougars to chop a 35-16 halftime lead to nine points with just over four minutes left in the contest.
Northview reserve Richard Bell led the second half surge as he scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, most from inside the paint.
Northview had it down to 42-30 before North Greene coach Sam Tarlton called time out to settle things in the third quarter. The Huskies responded behind Britton and closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 53-30 advantage into the home stretch.
But again the Huskies couldn’t stand success and the Cougars kept battling with Bell working hard in the paint while North Greene was making nine fourth period turnovers. A layup by Conner Weyant with 4:18 to go had it down to 56-47.
North Greene stopped the bleeding with a jumper from Cody Freshour and a layup from Britton to widen the gap some more and Northview couldn’t recover.
Four Huskies hit double figures, led by the 27 from Britton. Olli Saarela scored 14, including the first 10 points of the game. Freshour added 12 and Jasper Brand had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Northview (6-5) got the 21 from Bell and 10 each from Korbin Presnell and Weyant.
Score by quarters:
Northview Academy 6 10 14 29 — 59
North Greene 19 16 18 17 — 70
Northview (59): McGill 3, Presnell 10, Haggard 6, Weyant 10, Swann 4, Richard Bell 21, Thompson 5.
North Greene (70): English 4, Cody Freshour 12, Olli Saarela 14, Jason Britton 27, Jasper Brand 10, Sanches 1, Garcia 2.
3-Point Goals: NV—4 (Presnell 2, McGill, Thompson). NG—5 (Saarela 2, Britton 2, English).
UP NEXT
North Greene will play at Grainger on Monday.