GRAY — Basketball teams don’t win many games scoring less than 40 points.
But when a team plays stingy defense the way the North Greene Lady Huskies did on Wednesday night, the odds swing in its favor.
North Greene held Cloudland to just six points in the first half – three in each of the first and second quarters – en route to a 37-26 win in the Region 1-A championship game at Daniel Boone High School.
North Greene’s 37 points are its lowest offensive output since losing 49-34 at Northview Academy on Jan. 18.
The Lady Huskies are 1-6 this season when scoring less than 40 points, but 15-0 when holding opponents to 40 points or less.
North Greene has won three straight region championship games, all three against Cloudland.
“A lot of people don’t like to watch (defensive) games, but if they’ve been to any of these games in this rivalry they realize that’s usually the way it goes with Cloudland,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan. “It’s a testament to our kids as far as carrying out the game plan, knowing the personnel on the other team, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are.
“… We know there will be nights we don’t shoot the ball well. There are going to be nights when the other team is as good defensively as we are and they’re going to hold us low, so we have to be able to hold them low. Our kids just pay so much attention to detail. They’re very attentive during our walkthroughs, our preparation, our film study. Again, that’s a testament to them. And here we are just tickled to death to be region champions.”
North Greene has won 11 straight games to run its record to 24-12. The Lady Huskies will host Oneida in a Class A sectional at 7 p.m. Saturday with the winner earning a berth into next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro.
North Greene reached the state tournament semifinals last season and the state tournament quarterfinals in 2020.
“It’s special. These seniors are getting to experience a sectional now for the fourth time,” Buchanan said. “That’s unbelievable that you’ve had a class come through and make it to substate all four years, and they now have an opportunity to play three of those four at home.
“… They’ve been walking around for two years with a target on their back. Just to maintain that hunger when everybody is gunning for you – instead of you being one of the ones trying to climb the mountain, you’re the one on top of the mountain and everybody is taking shots at you – for them to maintain that hunger tells you how special this group is.”
With Cloudland hitting just two of 12 shots from the floor in the first half and 30 percent (9-of-30) for the game, North Greene jumped to a 16-3 lead after one quarter and led 21-6 at halftime.
Tournament MVP Shelby Davenport scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter, while Brooklyn Anderson scored nine of her 12 points and pulled down 12 of her 14 rebounds in the first half.
North Greene took its biggest lead, 29-10, with an 8-2 run in the third quarter.
Hailee English sparked the spurt with a three-point play, and Sonya Wagner capped the run with a layup and a 3-pointer from up top.
Cloudland then went on an 8-1 run, capped by Ella Benfield’s runner at the outset of the fourth quarter that pulled the Lady Highlanders within 30-18.
The Lady Huskies followed that with one of the prettiest plays of the game.
Emily Britton threw an inbounds pass from the right side in front of North Greene’s bench to Anderson in the paint. Anderson then passed back to Britton cutting across the foul line, and Britton whipped the ball to Davenport on the left wing for a 3-pointer that pushed the Lady Huskies to a 33-18 lead with 5:32 to play.
It was North Greene’s first points from the floor in more than seven minutes going back to the third quarter.
“That was a big play because we had gone quite a while there without a bucket,” Buchanan said. “That kind of pushed the lead back up there and gave us some security.
“These kids have played together for so long. They’re comfortable with each other and know where each other is going to be on the floor and what each other is going to be doing. I don’t think a lot of people really understand how important inbounding the ball is. You have to read the defense, make the right play. She’s taken that job for us and done well with it for four years.”
Wagner finished with seven points for North Greene, while English had five and Cambell Gaby hit two free throws.
North Greene now faces an Oneida team that is 19-14 after losing 51-46 to Coalfield in the Region 2-A championship game on Wednesday.
“I’ve checked them out just a little bit on film,” Buchanan said. “They have one special player they were trying to get nominated for Miss Basketball and then some role players around her that are very capable shooters. They’re a good defensive team and mix things up a lot. They’ll 2-2-1 press and then get back in a 2-3 zone, and they’ve been playing a lot more man defense and pressing full court this year because I think they’re a little quicker than they have been in recent years.
“We’ll watch some more film and come up with a decent plan. It sure is an exciting time of year. We’re grateful to keep on going.”