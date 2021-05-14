In the latest iteration of one of the top softball rivalries in East Tennessee, the North Greene Lady Huskies defeated the Unaka Lady Rangers 3-1 in the District 1-A softball tournament championship game on Thursday at Legion Field in Greeneville.
“It’s always tough when we play Unaka,” said North Greene coach Danny Weems. “In Single-A, they’re probably the best team in East Tennessee. Historically, they routinely go to the state tournament. They won the Tiny Day tournament here against Double-A and Triple-A teams, so we know what we’re up against when we play them.
“I think they respect us, and I know we respect them.”
North Greene and Unaka split two regular season meetings, with the Lady Rangers winning 13-3 at home on April 6 and the Lady Huskies winning 4-3 at home on April 29.
Both teams advance to next week’s Region 1-A tournament. North Greene will host Cosby on Monday, while Unaka travels to Greenback.
North Greene sophomore Cambell Gaby went the distance in the circle on Thursday and punctuated the win with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.
“We really needed to play together to beat them and I thought we did that tonight,” Gaby said. “Our coaches made good calls and we played good defense, which was key because they’re a very good hitting team.”
In her seven innings, Gaby gave up five hits, walked none and struck out seven. Unaka’s lone run was earned.
“Cambell is a sophomore and a young sophomore at that, and she’s already a really good high school softball pitcher,” Weems said. “She’s pitched against some really good teams this season. We’ve thrown her out there against Daniel Boone, Greeneville twice. She’s had a good season and certainly pitched well in this tournament. She was outstanding.”
Weems says it’s Gaby’s control that makes her so effective.
“She’s able to locate her pitches inside and outside, and she moves the ball around, up and down really well,” he said. “I don’t think hitters can really zone in on her because of that. She’s pretty advanced for a sophomore.”
Anna Weems gave North Greene a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning before Unaka tied it 1-1 on a sacrifice fly by Kailey Wilson in the bottom of the frame.
North Greene grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Breezy Savage put down a bunt and went all the way to third when Unaka threw the ball away. She then scored on a bunt by Paysli Randolph.
“Anna’s home run gave us the first lead, which was big. I knew it was gone as soon as she hit it. It was one of those,” Danny Weems said. “Then Breezy put a little pressure on their defense with the bunt and her speed. She makes things happen when she gets on the bases. She’s a competitor and a ball of energy. And Paysli’s squeeze was unbelievable in a pressure situation.”
Gaby’s home run in the seventh inning cleared the fence in right-center field with Unaka’s center fielder falling over the temporary fence trying to catch it.
It is Gaby’s fourth homer of the season and second to the opposite field.
“Before the game, Coach Weems told me I needed to wait on the outside pitch and drive it to right-center,” Gaby said of her fourth homer of the season. “She threw me an outside pitch and that’s where I hit it.”
The home runs by Weems and Gaby were North Greene’s only two hits.