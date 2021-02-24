Until Chriss Schultz arrived at North Greene's Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium, he had not experienced a true high school basketball environment.
On Tuesday night, he got the basketball experience of a lifetime.
Not used to seeing fans fill an entire gym for basketball games in his native Germany, Schultz heard the home crowd roar louder as he continued to accumulate points.
His performance helped North Greene win its seventh district tournament championship in program history, and third in five seasons, as the Huskies fought off Hampton 71-58 to claim the District 1-A tournament title.
Already with 18 points at halftime, Schultz added nine more in the third quarter before finishing with 32 and earning district tournament MVP honors.
Even when the state’s fifth-ranked Huskies (28-4) saw their 15-point lead shrink to 49-47, Schultz delivered.
Having already hit a pair of jump hooks, Schultz ended Hampton’s run with a putback. He then stole the ball and found Chance Campbell for a fastbreak layup.
Schultz buried his third 3-pointer just before the third quarter expired to put the Huskies ahead 56-49. His three-point play to open the fourth made it 59-49.
“I like our gym … it’s a really good home court advantage,” Schultz said. “We don’t play with schools in Germany. We play with cities, and I think if you play with schools you just have more fans, and the whole school is interested in sports. In cities, only the parents come or friends. It’s not that loud.
“I’m just happy we won the district and every home game. I think that’s important.”
North Greene improved to 16-0 on its home court this season.
Kendal Loftis, the only other Husky in double figures, finished with 11 points. His breakaway dunk in the third quarter gave North Greene a 47-36 lead before Hampton (20-10) rallied.
In the fourth, Loftis drove to the rim for a 61-54 lead and later scored on an inbounds pass with 1:10 remaining, building the margin to 67-56. Cayden Foulks added a transition layup for the final score.
“It’s special to me because that’s what we do it for, those kids out there,’ Huskies coach Sam Tarlton said. “Second time for our seniors, first since their freshman year. A lot of them didn’t play much on that team, but they stuck with it and they were able to get it done tonight.”
North Greene never trailed after its early 13-0 run, jumping ahead 15-4 in the first quarter. Foulks hit a 10-foot jumper and two fastbreak layups to spark the Huskies. Schultz then scored twice in the paint, putting back a miss for a three-point play.
The Bulldogs answered with a 10-0 run to make it a 15-14 game, with Garrett Vines knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
But Schultz went to work again, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring three times in the paint before halftime.
Carson Whaley’s triple gave North Greene a 33-21 lead, and Shane Cooter buried his second triple just before the first-half horn for a 36-25 advantage.
“That’s part of the toughness we talked about; basketball is a game of runs,” said Tarlton, who collected his 100th win as the Huskies’ coach at University High on Feb. 16. “That’s a good team. They’re going to make runs … you’ve just got to stay the course, and we did that tonight.”
Cooter hit from deep three times to match Foulks with nine points.
Vines led the Bulldogs with 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, while Morgan Lyons had 11.
North Greene stays home to face Greenback in the Region 1-A quarterfinal round Saturday night.
All-Conference
North Greene: Chriss Schultz, Kendal Loftis, Cayden Foulks, Chance Campbell, Sam Tarlton (Coach of the Year).
Hampton: Morgan Lyons, Conor Burleson, Michael Harrison.
Unaka: Will Sexton, Joseph Slagle.
Cloudland: Bentley Gilbert, Victor Hicks.
Sullivan North: Isaiah Pruitt, Bryant Herron.
University: Kaleb Meredith (Player of the Year).
Honorable Mention: Shane Cooter (North Greene), Carson Whaley (North Greene), Garrett Vines (Hampton), Elijah Blair (Cloudland), Caleb Sluder (Cloudland), Dylan Shell (Cloudland), Bryson Vance (Sullivan North), C.J. Mardis (Sullivan North), Jacob Cross (Sullivan North), Joez Blamo (Unaka), John Carter (University).
All-Tournament
North Greene: Chriss Schultz (MVP), Chance Campbell, Shane Cooter, Kendal Loftis, Cayden Foulks.
Hampton: Conor Burleson, Garrett Vines, Morgan Lyons.
NG 15 21 20 15 — 71
H 14 11 24 9 — 58
NG: Chriss Schultz 32, Kendal Loftis 11, Shane Cooter 9, Cayden Foulks 9, Chance Campbell 7, Carson Whaley 3.
H: Garrett Vines 21, Morgan Lyons 11, Conor Burleson 5, Michael Harrison 5, Logan Whitehead 5, Isaiah McCoury 3, Hayden Campbell 2, Parker Henry 2, Dalton Holsclaw 2, Nate Wilson 2.
3-pointers: Garrett Vines 5, Shane Cooter 3, Chriss Schultz 3, Chance Campbell, Michael Harrison, Isaiah McCoury, Carson Whaley 3.