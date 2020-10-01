North Greene's Aidan Collier came in fourth place as an individual, and as a team the Huskies finished in fourth place at the Small Division State Golf Tournament on Wednesday.
Collier shot a 148 (75-73) over two days at WillowBrook Golf Course in Manchester to finish four-over par and five strokes off the lead.
Evan Woosley-Reed of Cascade shot a 143 (74-69) to finish at one-under par and claim first place. Cayden Chambers of Waverly (144) was second, and Beck Lewis of Signal Mountain (146) was third.
North Greene's Rickey Compton shot a 159 (79-80) to finish in a tie for 11th place. Jeshua Crawford shot a 177, Cayden Foulks 192 and Carson Whaley 204 for the Huskies team score of 676.
Signal Mountain won the boys state championship by shooting a 628, Kingston was second with a 641 and Stewart County was third with a 645.
As an individual, Isaac Hoese of South Greene finished 33rd with a 174 (85-89).
In the girls tournament, South Greene's Lindsey Howlett was 41st with a 226 (118-108).
Sophie Linder of Gordonsville shot a 138 to finish at six-under par while earning the individual championship. Karlie Campbell (143) and Lanie Campbell (146) both of Summertown were second and third, respectively.
Summertown shot a 289 to win the team championship. Adamsville was second with a 327, and Sale Creek was third with a 350.