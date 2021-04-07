HAMPTON — North Greene’s Cayden Foulks pitched a two-hit shutout in an 11-0 District 1-A win in five innings at Hampton on Tuesday.
Foulks walked one and struck out eight. He threw just 54 pitches, 40 for strikes, and threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of the 17 batters he faced.
Foulks also went 2-for-3 with an RBI as North Greene had 14 hits.
Jonah Palmer had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI; Tucker Owen had a double, a triple and two RBI; Brady Harkleroad had two hits and an RBI; Carter Morelock and Micah Jones each had a double and two RBI; and Carson Whaley, Dakota Robbins and Tanner Sexton each had a hit.
North Greene, now 10-2 overall and 4-0 in district play, travels to Lakeway Christian on Wednesday.
Claiborne 3 Chuckey-Doak 1
AFTON — Claiborne’s Sunny Smith went the distance, gave up three hits, walked none and struck out 10. Chuckey-Doak’s lone run was earned.
Cadin Tullock had a hit and an RBI for Chuckey-Doak, while Jaylen Willett and Cole Lamons each added a hit.
Matthew Palazzo drew the start on the mound for Chuckey-Doak and pitched four innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, walked none and struck out five.
Willett tossed three innings of relief. He gave up three hits, an unearned run, walked two and struck out four.
SOFTBALL Greeneville 15 West Greene 1
Greeneville’s Leah Phillips pitched four innings, gave up two hits, walked one and struck out three for the win.
Greeneville scored 13 runs in the first inning.
Lydia Darnell had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI for the Lady Devils, who had 12 hits.
Ashlyn Rachon had two hits, including a double, and two RBI; Ella Moore had a home run and four RBI; Lauren Million had a double and an RBI; Phillips and Madison Carpenter each had a double; Kaley Bradley and Ansley Collins each had a hit and an RBI; and Olivia Bowman had a hit.
West Greene’s lone run came on a home run by Megan Daniels.
Claiborne 9 Chuckey-Doak 0
AFTON — On Monday, Sydney Roberts, Grace Tipton, Breanna Roberts and Kaitlyn Jennings each had a hit for Chuckey-Doak.
BOYS TENNIS Greeneville 9, Carter 0
Brayden Kennedy, Jackson Weems, Tanner Smith, Grayson Hite and Hank Hope each had 8-0 singles wins for Greeneville, while Noah Helton had an 8-4 win.
In doubles, Kennedy and Weems and Mason Flaglor and Hite notched 8-0 wins, while Smith and Helton had an 8-4 win.
GIRLS TENNIS Greeneville 9, Carter 0
Katie Leonard, Morgan Mysinger, Allie Renner, Nia Newberry and Palmer Ballard each had 8-0 wins, while Zoey Hayes posted an 8-1 victory.
Leonard and Mysinger teamed for an 8-0 doubles victory, while Renner and Ballard had an 8-2 win and Hayes and Newberry had an 8-1 win.